Indians shut down Southview

Wauseon swimming and diving earned wins over Sylvania Southview during a home meet Tuesday. The Indian boys won 103-31, while the girls were victorious 86-75.
Wauseon’s seniors were also recognized prior to the start of the meet.
Winning for the boys were Isaiah Bourn in the 200-yard freestyle, Maddux Chamberlin (100 butterfly), Branden Arredondo (100 freestyle) and Caden Case (100 breaststroke).
Brooke Schuette earned multiple wins for the Wauseon girls. She was first in both the 50 and 500-yard freestyle events.
Also winning were Grace Rhoades (200 freestyle), Ashley Freestone (100 butterfly), and Sarayna Russell (100 freestyle). In diving, Macy Gerig took second for Wauseon with a score of 156.25.
The Indian girls earned a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The boys swept the relays, but had no competition from the Cougars.
Team Scores
Girls- 1. Wauseon 86; 2. Sylvania Southview 75.
Boys- 1. Wauseon 103; 2. Sylvania Southview 31.
Boys events
200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Pena, Chamberlin, Bourn), 1:59.18.
200 freestyle- 1. Bourn (W), 2:08.82; 2. Reeder (W), 2:15.09; 3. Vernot (W), 2:21.86.
200 IM- 2. Chamberlin (W), 2:30.47.
50 freestyle- 2. Arredondo (W), 23.21; 3. Scherer (W), 24.13.
100 butterfly- 1. Chamberlin (W), 1:08.37.
100 freestyle- 1. Arredondo (W), 52.86; 2. Case (W), 55.25.
500 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 5:10.71; 3. Hutchinson (W), 5:29.7.
200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Vernot, Pena, Reeder, Raker), 1:41.18; 2. Wauseon (Case, Hutchinson, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:44.71.
100 backstroke- 2. Hutchinson (W), 1:10.83; 3. Bourn (W), 1:14.49.
100 breaststroke- 1. Case (W), 1:13.22; 3. Kesler (W), 1:22.4.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Bourn, Raker, Reeder, Vernot), 3:51.88; 2. Wauseon (Case, Chamberlin, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:52.
Girls events
200 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:07.82; 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:11.61.
200 IM- 2. Carroll (W), 2:26.83.
50 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 26.39; 2. Russell (W), 26.97.
Diving- 2. Gerig (W), 156.25; 3. Estep (W), 152.45.
100 butterfly- 1. Freestone (W), 1:08.14; 3. Wasnich (W), 1:13.09.
100 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 58.05; 3. Duden (W), 59.94.
500 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 5:22.07; 2. Rhoades (W), 5:36.47; 3. Fisher (W), 5:48.17.
200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Freestone, Roelfsema, Callan, Blanchong), 2:08.14.
100 backstroke- 2. Carroll (W), 1:11.09.
400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:50.92; 2. Wauseon (McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Fisher, Callan), 4:17.53.