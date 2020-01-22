Indians shut down Southview

Wauseon swimming and diving earned wins over Sylvania Southview during a home meet Tuesday. The Indian boys won 103-31, while the girls were victorious 86-75.

Wauseon’s seniors were also recognized prior to the start of the meet.

Winning for the boys were Isaiah Bourn in the 200-yard freestyle, Maddux Chamberlin (100 butterfly), Branden Arredondo (100 freestyle) and Caden Case (100 breaststroke).

Brooke Schuette earned multiple wins for the Wauseon girls. She was first in both the 50 and 500-yard freestyle events.

Also winning were Grace Rhoades (200 freestyle), Ashley Freestone (100 butterfly), and Sarayna Russell (100 freestyle). In diving, Macy Gerig took second for Wauseon with a score of 156.25.

The Indian girls earned a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The boys swept the relays, but had no competition from the Cougars.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 86; 2. Sylvania Southview 75.

Boys- 1. Wauseon 103; 2. Sylvania Southview 31.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Pena, Chamberlin, Bourn), 1:59.18.

200 freestyle- 1. Bourn (W), 2:08.82; 2. Reeder (W), 2:15.09; 3. Vernot (W), 2:21.86.

200 IM- 2. Chamberlin (W), 2:30.47.

50 freestyle- 2. Arredondo (W), 23.21; 3. Scherer (W), 24.13.

100 butterfly- 1. Chamberlin (W), 1:08.37.

100 freestyle- 1. Arredondo (W), 52.86; 2. Case (W), 55.25.

500 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 5:10.71; 3. Hutchinson (W), 5:29.7.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Vernot, Pena, Reeder, Raker), 1:41.18; 2. Wauseon (Case, Hutchinson, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:44.71.

100 backstroke- 2. Hutchinson (W), 1:10.83; 3. Bourn (W), 1:14.49.

100 breaststroke- 1. Case (W), 1:13.22; 3. Kesler (W), 1:22.4.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Bourn, Raker, Reeder, Vernot), 3:51.88; 2. Wauseon (Case, Chamberlin, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:52.

Girls events

200 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:07.82; 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:11.61.

200 IM- 2. Carroll (W), 2:26.83.

50 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 26.39; 2. Russell (W), 26.97.

Diving- 2. Gerig (W), 156.25; 3. Estep (W), 152.45.

100 butterfly- 1. Freestone (W), 1:08.14; 3. Wasnich (W), 1:13.09.

100 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 58.05; 3. Duden (W), 59.94.

500 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 5:22.07; 2. Rhoades (W), 5:36.47; 3. Fisher (W), 5:48.17.

200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Freestone, Roelfsema, Callan, Blanchong), 2:08.14.

100 backstroke- 2. Carroll (W), 1:11.09.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:50.92; 2. Wauseon (McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Fisher, Callan), 4:17.53.

Isaiah Bourn of Wauseon swims in the 200-yard freestyle during Tuesday’s home meet with Sylvania Southview. He would win the race with a time of 2:08.82. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Bourn-in-200-free.jpg Isaiah Bourn of Wauseon swims in the 200-yard freestyle during Tuesday’s home meet with Sylvania Southview. He would win the race with a time of 2:08.82. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Cameron Estep of Wauseon gets airborne in the diving competition at Tuesday’s meet. She would finish third behind Southview’s Alexa Walkovich and teammate Macy Gerig. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Estep-airborn.jpg Cameron Estep of Wauseon gets airborne in the diving competition at Tuesday’s meet. She would finish third behind Southview’s Alexa Walkovich and teammate Macy Gerig. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Maddux Chamberlin competes in the 200-yard IM. He took second while finishing the race in 2:30.47. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Chamberlin-in-200-IM.jpg Wauseon’s Maddux Chamberlin competes in the 200-yard IM. He took second while finishing the race in 2:30.47. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Maggie Duden of Wauseon swims her leg in the girls 200-yard medley relay. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Duden-in-200-medley-relay.jpg Maggie Duden of Wauseon swims her leg in the girls 200-yard medley relay. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Tuesday’s home swimming and diving meet versus Southview was also Senior Night for Wauseon. Recognized before the meet were their seniors, from left: Brooke Schuette, James Hutchinson, Megan Carroll, Branden Arredondo, Maggie Roelfsema, Andon Raker and Kelcy Blanchong. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Senior-swimmers.jpg Tuesday’s home swimming and diving meet versus Southview was also Senior Night for Wauseon. Recognized before the meet were their seniors, from left: Brooke Schuette, James Hutchinson, Megan Carroll, Branden Arredondo, Maggie Roelfsema, Andon Raker and Kelcy Blanchong. Photo submitted