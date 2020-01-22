Wauseon girls stymie Pettisville

Wauseon put to bed any hopes of a Pettisville upset win with a stellar second half, one in which they outscored the Blackbirds 27-7 after halftime en route to a 49-24 win at home in non-league girls basketball Tuesday.

Carrying only a five point lead into the locker room, the Indians went on a 13-0 run to begin the third. In fact, the Blackbirds dented the scoreboard just once in the period, a Mikayla Graber three-pointer with 27 seconds remaining.

Following a Wauseon miss at the foul line, Sydney Zirkle was there for the offensive rebound where she put it back up and in to get the run started. Chelsie Raabe would score off an assist from Sam Aeschliman, Zirkle again converted a deuce, Aeschliman’s wide open bucket and 1 of 2 free throws from Zirkle pushed the lead to 31-17 at the 2:39 mark.

Hoops from Aeschliman and Marisa Seiler capped the run before it was halted by Graber’s three. However, Zirkle responded with a triple of her own, nailing one from the left corner to give the Indians a 38-20 lead entering the fourth.

Wauseon notched the first two baskets of the fourth and after the second, coach Dan Seiler called timeout to get in some reserve players. Pettisville and coach Jason Waldvogel also took the opportunity to empty their bench.

Wauseon appeared to be running away with it in the first half when a pair of Marisa Seiler hoops around Zirkle’s made jumper gave them a 20-8 lead with 3:08 before halftime.

However, Pettisville refused to quit and proceeded to go on a 9-2 run in the final 3:08.

Leah Beck scored first for the Birds via the putback, but then it was all Graber.

She hit a three with 2:21 to go, then scored following a nifty cut to the hoop. After a Zirkle basket in the paint, Graber hit a jumper at the other end which got it to 22-17 at the break.

Seiler led all scorers with 18 points. Zirkle added 14 for the Indians (12-3).

Graber finished with 10 for the Blackbirds (2-13).

Wauseon travels to Liberty Center Thursday in league action, while Pettisville hosts Hilltop.

Sam Aeschliman of Wauseon leads a charge up the floor as she finishes off a fast break opportunity during Tuesday's game against Pettisville. The Indians ran away from the Blackbirds in the second half, picking up a 49-24 victory. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Mikayla Graber of Pettisville lays one in during Tuesday's game at Wauseon. She paced the Blackbirds with 10 points. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Hayley Meyer of Wauseon goes inside and draws a foul in the latter stages of Tuesday's game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

