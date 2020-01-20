Indians edge Panthers at Maumee Bay

OREGON – Delta and Wauseon finished neck and neck with the Indians barely edging the Panthers in the team standings at the Maumee Bay Wrestling Classic held Friday and Saturday at Clay High School in Oregon. Wauseon placed 16th with 82 points, while the Panthers came in 17th with 79 points.

Brighton High School out of Michigan took first at 229.5 points.

The Indians were led by Sammy Sosa who was runner-up in the heavyweight division.

Sosa earned pins over Demarion Dennison of Sandusky and Max Farmer of Findlay in his first two matches, then a 7-2 decision versus Ethan Green of Fremont Ross. This got him to the championship where he was pinned by Sam Mcnulty of Perkins.

Also for Wauseon, Jarrett Bischoff took seventh at 170 pounds. He took the seventh place match by injury default over Hayden Pummel.

Delta once again got a title from Zack Mattin, wrestling at 113 pounds.

He earned a 17-2 win over Tyler Barnes of Findlay, pinned Parker Lee of Butler, defeated Rico Cunningham of Sandusky 10-1, and Aiden Smith of Brighton 15-1 to reach the championship. Mattin edged Jacob Moon of Clay 6-5 in the final.

The Panthers added a seventh place finish from Austin Kohlhofer at 220 pounds. He pinned Jake Noon of Findlay in 59 seconds in the seventh place match.

Team Scores (top 20)

1. Brighton (Mi.) 229.5, 2. Louisville 224.5, 3. Elyria 209.5, 4. Perrysburg 163, 5. Edison 147.5, 6. Springboro, 7. Clay 133, 8. CVCA 117.5, 9. Warren Woods-Tower HS (Mi.) 103, 10. Columbian 99.5, 11. Butler 97.5, 12. Medina 91, 13. Mayfield 85.5, 14. Perkins 85, 15. Findlay 82.5, 16. Wauseon 82, 17. Delta 79, 18. Berea-Midpark 78, 19. Sandusky 76.5, 20. Oak Harbor 74.

