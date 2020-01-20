Swanton holds off Vikings

Swanton held off a late Evergreen surge to claim a 46-45 Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball win on Thursday at Kevin McQuade Gymnasium.

The Bulldogs led 41-37 with 3:33 to play and 46-39 with 30 seconds left. A pair of late threes by Kennedy Keifer bridged the gap but Swanton held on.

“Girls did a nice job holding on at the end,” said Swanton Coach Eric Oakes. “Kennedy Keifer came in for them and hit two big three-pointers from way out deep to close the gap, but the girls did a nice job making enough plays to get a big win for us in the league.”

The Bulldogs took a 14-10 lead after one quarter and looked to be in control with a 25-16 halftime lead.

“For most of the game I thought we did a nice job defensively against them,” explained Oakes. “Early we had a lead but really didn’t capitalize on some open looks both close range and from outside. I thought we handled their press and pressure very well throughout the night and got good looks but just didn’t get some to go down.”

The Vikings cut the lead to 35-29 after three quarters and made it closer late, but the Bulldogs held on.

“Averie (Lutz) has been struggling with finding her shot as of late, she puts a lot of extra time in shooting and could see she was a little frustrated in herself. I just told her to stay positive and don’t worry cause I felt she would come through for us down the stretch. She did just that hitting a huge three and finishing at the rim on another basket.”

Aricka Lutz paced the Bulldogs (8-4, 1-2 NWOAL) with 15 points. Jessica Dohm added nine.

“Aricka really did a nice job handling the pressure all day and was solid in scoring throughout the game,” Oakes said. “Our bench came through with positive minutes from Ashlynn Waddell, Alexis Sarvo, Kara Truckor and Jesicca Dohm.”

Bekah Bowser led Evergreen (7-7, 1-2) with 12 points.

Aricka Lutz shoots a three against Evergreen during Swanton’s win Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_IMG_7170.jpg Aricka Lutz shoots a three against Evergreen during Swanton’s win Thursday. Patty Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor Averie Lutz of Swanton splits a pair of Evergreen defenders. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_averie-splits.jpg Averie Lutz of Swanton splits a pair of Evergreen defenders. Patty Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor