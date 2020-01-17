A new class enshrined

The 2020 class of the Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame was recognized last Saturday prior to the varsity basketball game with Defiance. Front row, from left: Bree (Wood) Rolon and Amber (Uphaus) Fether. Back row: Gordie Frey, Jason Neuenschwander, and Jay Magee.

The 2020 class of the Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame was recognized last Saturday prior to the varsity basketball game with Defiance. Front row, from left: Bree (Wood) Rolon and Amber (Uphaus) Fether. Back row: Gordie Frey, Jason Neuenschwander, and Jay Magee. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_2020-HOF-class.jpg The 2020 class of the Wauseon Athletic Hall of Fame was recognized last Saturday prior to the varsity basketball game with Defiance. Front row, from left: Bree (Wood) Rolon and Amber (Uphaus) Fether. Back row: Gordie Frey, Jason Neuenschwander, and Jay Magee. Photo courtesy David Bliss