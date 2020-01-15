Indians garner wins in the pool over Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN – The Wauseon swimming and diving team earned wins against Anthony Wayne and Bowling Green at a swim meet that also featured Eastwood, Gibsonburg, and Maumee Valley Country Day Tuesday on the campus of Bowling Green State University.

The Wauseon boys defeated Anthony Wayne 129-65, then Bowling Green 137-40. The girls won 137-62 over the Generals and 160-31 over the Bobcats.

Individually, Branden Arredondo, James Hutchinson, Andrew Scherer and Caden Case each won events. Arredondo took first in the 50-yard freestyle, Hutchinson the 500-yard freestyle, Scherer 100-yard backstroke and Case 100-yard breaststroke.

For the girls, Grace Rhoades and Sarayna Russell each won multiple events. Rhoades took first in the 200 IM and 500-yard freestyle, while Russell was first in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon A, 1:58.

200 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 1:53.48.

200 IM- 3. Chamberlin (W), 2:21.38.

50 freestyle- 1. Arredondo (W), 23.16; 2. Case (W), 24.63; 3. Raker (W), 26.76.

100 butterfly- 3. Chamberlin (W), 1:02.83.

100 freestyle- 2. Arredondo (W), 51.39.

500 freestyle- 1. Hutchinson (W), 5:30.29; 2. Reeder (W), 6;06.47; 3. Vernot (W), 6:13.36.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon A, 1:35.54.

100 backstroke- 1. Scherer (W), 1:00.03.

100 breaststroke- 1. Case (W), 1:11.43; 2. Pena (W), 1:15.07; 3. Kesler (W), 1:21.29.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon A, 3:31.56.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon A, 2:08.56.

200 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 2:00.01; 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:11.28.

200 IM- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:25.74; 2. Carroll (W), 2:27.26.

50 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 26.66; 2. Duden (W), 27.58.

Diving- 3. Gerig (W), 177.02.

100 butterfly- 2. Freestone (W), 1:08.06.

100 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 58.4; 2. Duden (W), 1:00.18; 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 1:00.91.

500 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 5:36.84.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon A, 1:46.02.

100 backstroke- 3. Schuette (W), 1:07.83.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.49; 2. Roelfsema (W), 1:22.15.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon A, 3:52.8.

Grace Rhoades of Wauseon swims during a home meet on Jan. 7. She won the 200 IM and 500-yard freestyle Tuesday at a meet in Bowling Green. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Rhoades-swimming.jpg Grace Rhoades of Wauseon swims during a home meet on Jan. 7. She won the 200 IM and 500-yard freestyle Tuesday at a meet in Bowling Green. File Photo