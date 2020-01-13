Wauseon 4th, Delta 11th at Perrysburg Invitational Wrestling Tournament

PERRYSBURG – Multiple area wrestling teams took part in the Perrysburg Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The team from Wauseon finished fourth with a 127.5 team total. Delta tied for 11th with Genoa, each registering 87 points. Evergreen struggled, tying for 43rd (10) with Maumee.

Host Perrysburg won with a score of 233, ahead of runner-up Oak Harbor at 148.5.

Leading the Indians was Sammy Sosa, who was runner-up in the heavyweight division. He earned pins in three of his first four matches, plus a 5-3 decision over Logan Moody of Whitmer.

However, in the final he was shut out 3-0 by Jacob Jackson of Toledo Central Catholic.

The next highest finisher for Wauseon was Damon Molina who placed fourth at 113 pounds. Molina won his first three matches 19-4 over Ty Harter Loveland, by pin against Donald Wingate of Whitmer, and 10-0 over Gabe Alda of Bellevue. He was dropped to the consolation bracket following a 5-3 loss to Jake Hamulak of Chardon.

There, Molina bested Tyler Davis of Oak Harbor 5-1 before falling to Damion Ryan of Centerville 1-0 in the third place match.

Zack Mattin of Delta won the 113-pound championship. He won by pin in his first three matches, then bested Ryan 4-1 in the semifinal round. In the title match, Mattin earned a 3-2 decision over Hamulak.

Wauseon got a fifth place finish from Jarrett Bischoff at 170 pounds. He pinned Liam Hamill of Loveland in 2:15 in the fifth place match.

Zaidan Kessler of Wauseon took sixth at 152 pounds. He fell to Max Pennix of Lakota East by pin in the fifth place match.

Taking eighth for the Indians were John Martinez at 126 pounds and Lawson Grime at 138 pounds.

Delta’s next highest was Austin Kohlhofer, who was runner-up at 220 pounds. He pinned Carter Hoffman of Bryan and Jake Baker of Whitmer to start his tournament, then won 8-1 over James Clouse of Mohawk and 5-3 over Max Fausnaugh of Bowling Green to get to the final.

In the title match, Kohlhofer was pinned by Will Bechstein of Elmwood in 2:25.

Max Hoffman of Delta took seventh at 182 pounds after a win in the seventh place match versus Jamon Johnson of Bowsher.

Team Scores

1. Perrysburg 233, 2. Oak Harbor 148.5, 3. Centerville 139, 4. Wauseon 127.5, 5. Highland 124.5, 6. Chaminade Julienne 113, 7. Lakota East 109.5, 8. Whitmer 101, 9. Sylvania Northview 96, 10. Bellevue 89, 11. Delta, Genoa 87.