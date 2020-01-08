Wauseon girls win at tri-meet

Wauseon hosted a swimming and diving tri-meet Tuesday with Bryan and Oregon Clay.

In the girls meet, the Indians defeated Clay 73-19 and Bryan 57-35. The boys defeated Clay 55-40 but fell to Bryan 51.5-45.5.

Leading the girls was Brooke Schuette who earned victories in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Additionally, Maggie Duden won the 200 IM and Natalie Kuntz took first in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Wauseon went one and two in girls diving. Cameron Estep was first with a score of 145.65, while Makayla Kebschull took second with a score of 125.45.

The girls had winning teams in the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

On the boys side, Branden Arredondo earned two second place finishes in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events. Also finishing second were Andrew Scherer in the 200 IM and Caden Case in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Indians took first in both the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

Boys events

200 freestyle- 2. Chamberlin (W), 2:07.28.

200 IM- 2. Scherer (W), 2:15.9.

50 freestyle- 2. Arredondo (W), 23.24.

100 butterfly- 3. Chamberlin (W), 1:03.39.

100 freestyle- 2. Arredondo (W), 51.74.

500 freestyle- 3. Vernot (W), 6:15.10.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:36.02; 3. Wauseon (Bourn, Raker, Pena, Reeder), 1:48.57.

100 backstroke- 3. Scherer (W), 1:03.78.

100 breaststroke- 2. Case (W), 1:12.87.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:34.61.

Girls events

200 freestyle- 3. Rhoades (W), 2:06.44.

200 IM- 1. Duden (W), 2:29.48.

50 freestyle- 2. Russell (W), 27.05.

Diving- 1. Estep (W), 145.65; 2. Kebschull (W), 125.45.

100 butterfly- 3. Freestone (W), 1:08.9.

100 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 56.06; 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 1:01.2.

500 freestyle- 2. Rhoades (W), 5:38.5; 3. Fisher (W), 5:52.76.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 1:46.21; 3. Wauseon (Duden, McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Kuntz), 1:53.8.

100 backstroke- 1. Schuette (W), 1:07.37; 3. Carroll (W), 1:11.75.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.79; 2. Roelfsema (W), 1:21.55.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:52.64; 3. Wauseon (Duden, Freestone, McGinnis-Marshall, Kuntz), 4:17.28.

Grace Rhoades of Wauseon competes in the 500-yard freestyle during Tuesday’s tri-meet with Bryan and Oregon Clay. The Wauseon girls earned a pair of wins, while the boys defeated Clay but fell short against Bryan. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Rhoades-in-500-free.jpg Grace Rhoades of Wauseon competes in the 500-yard freestyle during Tuesday’s tri-meet with Bryan and Oregon Clay. The Wauseon girls earned a pair of wins, while the boys defeated Clay but fell short against Bryan. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Andrew Scherer of Wauseon swims in the 200 IM. He finished second in this event, posting a time of 2:15.9. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Scherer-takes-second.jpg Andrew Scherer of Wauseon swims in the 200 IM. He finished second in this event, posting a time of 2:15.9. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Branden Arredondo swims in the 50-yard freestyle for Wauseon. He took second in the race with a time of 23.24. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Arredondo-in-50-free.jpg Branden Arredondo swims in the 50-yard freestyle for Wauseon. He took second in the race with a time of 23.24. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Cameron Estep with a dive during Tuesday’s tri-meet. She won girls diving with a score of 145.65. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Estep-diving.jpg Wauseon’s Cameron Estep with a dive during Tuesday’s tri-meet. She won girls diving with a score of 145.65. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Boys top Clay, fall to Bryan