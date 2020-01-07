Wauseon wrestling smokes St. John’s

Wauseon cruised to a 60-3 win over Toledo St. John’s Jesuit in a wrestling dual at home Saturday.

Winning by pin for the Indians were Collin Twigg at 106 pounds, Zaden Torres (120), John Martinez (126), Connor Twigg (145), Tristan O’Neill (160) and Jarrett Bischoff (182).

Bischoff’s victory gave him 100 for his career.

“Super proud of him and that accomplishment after coming off a season-ending injury last year,” stated head coach Mike Ritter.

Damon Molina (113), Connor Nagel (132), Lawson Grime (138), Manny Gante (152), Wes Spadafore (220) and Sammy Sosa (285) all earned decision victories for the Indians.

Jack Shema won by forfeit at 195 pounds.

The Indians only loss of the day came at 170 pounds, where Sy Tubbs of St. John’s bested Wyatt Lane 9-2.

“I thought our kids wrestled really well tonight. We were very aggressive in every phase of the match. There were things we tried to improve on from our last tournament in Medina, and I thought we did a great job of preparing this week and making those adjustments. It really translated on the mat in a positive manner,” said Ritter.

Wauseon next hosts Whitmer on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before competing in the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament Friday and Saturday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Indian-logo.jpg