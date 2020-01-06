Wauseon girls fourth at Oak Harbor meet

OAK HARBOR – The Oak Harbor Subway Swimming and Diving Invitational was held Friday and Saturday as the Wauseon girls took fourth with 164 points.

The Wauseon boys finished ninth with 78 points. Findlay won the boys meet while Perrysburg finished first on the girls side.

For the Indian girls, Brooke Schuette won both the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. She posted a time of 2:00.49 in the 200 freestyle, and 5:20.52 in the 500 freestyle.

Grace Rhoades was fourth (5:38.09) in the 500 freestyle and sixth (1:07.76) in the 100 butterfly for the Indians. Also in the 500 freestyle, Emilie Wasnich finished ninth (5:58.79).

Taking ninth in the 100 butterfly for Wauseon was Ashley Freestone who finished the race in 1:07.89.

Wauseon had a pair finish in the top sixth of the 200 Individual Medley. Megan Carroll took fifth (2:28.5) while Natalie Kuntz finished sixth (2:31.2). Kuntz was also fourth (1:16.26) in the 100 breaststroke.

The Indians got a 12th place finish from Macy Gerig in diving. She notched a score of 225.7.

The Wauseon boys were led by Andrew Scherer who took sixth in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. His time in the 200 freestyle was 1:56.59, while the 500 freestyle he finished in 5:16.93.

Branden Arredondo was eighth (23.86) in the 50 freestyle and 10th (54.6) in the 100 freestyle.

In the 100 breaststroke, Aidan Pena finished eighth (1:12.72) for the Indians. Maddux Chamberlin was ninth (2:22.16) in the 200 IM.

Oak Harbor Invitational

Team Scores

Boys

Findlay 267, Lexington 213, Bryan 154, Perrysburg 150, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 144, Oak Harbor 132, Lima Shawnee 132, Port Clinton 91, Wauseon 78, Tiffin Columbian 34.

Girls

Perrysburg 303, Lexington 202.5, Toledo Notre Dame Academy 186, Wauseon 164, Findlay 154, Bryan 154, Oak Harbor 103.5, Port Clinton 90, Lima Shawnee 30, Tiffin Columbian 8.

The Wauseon swimming and diving team competed at the Oak Harbor Invitational Friday and Saturday. The girls finished fourth as a team while the boys took ninth. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Swim-team-photo.jpg The Wauseon swimming and diving team competed at the Oak Harbor Invitational Friday and Saturday. The girls finished fourth as a team while the boys took ninth. Photo submitted