Swanton’s Ian Saunders wins title at Defiance Border War

DEFIANCE – Ian Saunders won a championship at 182 pounds to lead the Swanton wrestling team at the Defiance Tri-State Border War over the weekend.

The Bulldogs scored 62 points to place 21st at the 43-team tournament with squads from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin. New Boston Huron of Michigan won the team title with 185.5 points, just edging out Allen East, who had 185.

Archbold was 26th with 54.5 points.

Saunders won his first two matches by pin over Tucker Holifield of Napoleon and Jordan Warner of Edgerton. He then won by major decision, 11-2, over Ben Golden of Central Nobl before pinning Vinny Damico of Sandusky in the semifinal.

In the final, he topped Kael Wisler of New Boston Huron 6-4 to win the title.

Swanton’s Tyler Gowing dropped his second match at 160 pounds but wrestled back through the consolation bracket to place. On his way to the consolation semi, he pinned Caden Freyman of Findlay and Tristen Shimel of Mendon and won by decision over Hunter Grunden of Tinora and Jahmil Key of Franklin.

In the consolation semi he was pinned by Blake Hershberger of Allen East, then he had to forfeit in the fifth place match.

Andrew Francis led Archbold with a fourth place finish at 126 pounds. He too wrestled his way back through the consolation bracket after dropping his second match.

Francis pinned Carmela Martinez of Defiance and Bodhi Miller of Mendon, won by tech fall over Tyler Voigt of DeKalb and topped Tracy Carson of Ayersville 7-5. In the consolation semi, he won by medical forfeit, then dropped a 6-2 decision to Izumi Harney of Sycamore in the third place match.

Brennan Short of Archbold was seventh at 145 pounds. He fell 2-1 to Griffin Cholette of Huron in the championship quarterfinal to fall to the consolation bracket. There, he topped Cole Dodson of Springfield before falling to Aaron Short of Tinora by pin. He then topped Mason Fritch of Eastside 4-2 to finish seventh.

Team Scores

(Top 10 and local)

New Boston Huron (Mich.) 185.5, Allen East 185, Findlay 154, Sandusky 153, Mendon (Mich.) 134, Tinora 124.5, Napoleon 115, Wayne Trace 115, Franklin (Wisc.) 99, DeKalb (Ind.) 85, 21. Swanton 62, 26. Archbold 54.5.

