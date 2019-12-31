Wauseon wrestling fifth at Medina

MEDINA – Behind a champion and three additional placers, the Wauseon wrestling team tied for fifth at the Medina Invitational tournament held last weekend.

The Indians tied for fifth with host Medina, each posting 125.5 points.

“This was our first year at the tournament after wrestling at the Brecksville Tournament for the past eight years,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “We needed a little bit of a change, so we decided to give Medina a try. I thought they ran a great tournament and I thought our kids wrestled very well over the weekend.”

Wauseon’s Nolan Ray earned a title at 126 pounds. He started his tournament with three straight pins, putting him in the final versus Kyren Butler of Copley. In that match, Ray won with a 9-4 decision.

“Nolan had a great tournament, which was finalized by beating No. 7 ranked Kyren Butler from Copley High School 9-4. Nolan continues to build on a very successful senior season so far, but his main goals are in March at the state tournament,” said Ritter.

Also for the Indians, Sammy Sosa placed fourth in the heavyweight division. Sosa opened with a pin in 18 seconds over Andrew Owusu of Westerville North, but was in turn pinned by Sam McNulty of Perkins in his next match.

He then pinned Ethan Hand of Olentangy (Lewis Center) in the first consolation match, won by injury default, and defeated Justin Knipper 7-4 to reach the third place match. Sosa once again fell to McNulty, this time by a 3-1 final.

Wauseon got a sixth place finish from Damon Molina who fell 4-3 to Drake Cerny of River Valley in the 120-pound fifth place match. At 182 pounds, Jarrett Bischoff took seventh over Jarrett Winner of Miami East who defaulted the seventh place match.

Delta finished 28th out of 44 teams, notching 62.5 points.

The Panthers’ Zack Mattin brought home a title at 113 pounds. He won 19-4 over Jake Arnold of Cloverleaf, pinned Randy Matheny of Genoa in 3:02, Corey Haney of Medina in 5:03, then earned an 11-2 win over Eddie Pinc of Buckeye (Medina) to reach the championship.

Mattin edged Kenny Crosby of Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary – a former state runner-up at 106 pounds – 1-0 in the final.

Team Scores

(Top 10 and local)

Lebanon 151, Avon (Ind.) 149, Olentangy Liberty 136, Ashland 134, Medina 125.5, Wauseon 125.5, St. Vincent-St. Mary 117, Upper Arlington 117, Austintown-Fitch 110.5, Beavercreek 109, 28. Delta 62.5.

Zack Mattin wins for Delta