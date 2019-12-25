Panthers shoot down Flyers

Delta coach Ryan Ripke’s message was simple during a second quarter timeout, and his Panthers shot a smoking 67 percent in the second half for a come-from-behind 51-38 win over the Lake Flyers Monday in non-league girls basketball.

After taking an 8-7 lead after the first, Hayley St. John scored eight straight Flyer points in the first 2:25 of the second to put Lake up 15-8.

“I called the timeout at that point,” said Ripke. “We were down seven and I just made the comment to the girls that we weren’t playing Delta basketball. We weren’t playing very hard. We weren’t playing with much intensity. I just challenged them, and it was right after that we went on a 12-0 run.”

Brooklyn Green had a scoop and score, then a crossover from the left before Brooklyn Wymer’s three-point play knotted the game with 3:19 left in the half.

Khloe Weber’s scoop put the Panthers ahead, and when she missed the “and-1” at the line, Green snared the rebound and scored for a 19-15 lead.

Delani Robinson’s triple broke the streak to get Lake within a pair, and with 1:04 left in the half, St. John struck from outside the arc, giving the Flyers a 21-20 margin at the break.

However, the third quarter was all Panthers as Green and Wymer got putbacks to begin the period, putting the Panthers up 24-21. Keirsten Culler knocked down a bucket off an inbounds pass from Green and a Braelyn Wymer bucket gave the Panthers a 28-21 advantage.

Ava Ayers broke the 8-0 spurt at the 4:16 mark, but that was the only Flyer field goal in the third, as Lake went 1 of 11 from the floor.

Weber’s score off the glass with 57 ticks to go bumped the Delta lead to 36-24 after three.

“At the half, again I told them we need to play Delta basketball,” Ripke stated. “I thought we did an amazing job in the second half, especially giving up just three points in the third quarter. That really turned the tide of this game quickly.

“We thought we were tiring them out then in the third. In the past we would go on runs that would last two, three minutes. That run in the third, lasted the whole eight minutes of the quarter.

“I thought in the third quarter our defense was just phenomenal.”

Karly Bekier stuck three triples from deep outside the arc in the first three minutes of the fourth to draw Lake within 41-35, but like many other fourth quarters this year, Green took over.

After Reagan Rouleau went coast-to-coast on a steal, Green hit the next three Delta field goals to help increase a six point lead to 51-35 with 2:23 left.

“I don’t know how many touches she had in the third quarter,” said Ripke of Green. “It wasn’t many. But they went to that 1-3-1, and we put her at the high post where she wasn’t getting many touches and we moved her to an area where she would get more touches and she did what she does.”

Green’s 19 points led all scorers, while Brooklyn Wymer got 14.

St. John scored all 11 of her team-high in points in the second quarter.

Delta shot 23 of 48 for the game, including 14 of 21 in the second half. Lake was 12 for 41.

Delta forced 20 Flyer turnovers. The Panthers had 14.

Delta next competes in the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Bath High School in Lima this Friday and Saturday.

Delta’s Braelyn Wymer splits a pair of free throws during Monday’s home game against Lake. A strong second half pushed the Panthers over the Flyers, 51-38. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Braelyn-at-foul-line.jpg Delta’s Braelyn Wymer splits a pair of free throws during Monday’s home game against Lake. A strong second half pushed the Panthers over the Flyers, 51-38. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Brooklyn Wymer drives into the lane for a Delta basket Monday versus Lake. She finished with 14 points on the night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Wymer-before-layin.jpg Brooklyn Wymer drives into the lane for a Delta basket Monday versus Lake. She finished with 14 points on the night. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Reagan Rouleau of Delta dribbles in from the wing during Monday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Rouleau-v.-Lake.jpg Reagan Rouleau of Delta dribbles in from the wing during Monday’s game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Brooklyn Green of Delta lays one in. She led all scorers with 19 points. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Green-scores.jpg Brooklyn Green of Delta lays one in. She led all scorers with 19 points. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

