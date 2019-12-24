Wauseon, Archbold have strong showings at Fricker’s Duals

DEFIANCE – Wauseon went 7-3 at the Fricker’s Duals held at Defiance College Friday and Saturday. Archbold and Swanton also took part in the competition.

Edison took first over Perrysburg after defeating the Yellow Jackets 34-31. Clay defeated Richmond, Michigan 44-27 to place third.

The Indians defeated Mechanicsburg 49-21, Detroit Catholic Central 46-21, Whitmer 53-13, River Valley 53-21, Otsego 51-21, Swanton 60-15 and Logan Elm 63-15. They suffered losses to Richmond (39-29), Perrysburg (42-24) and Ashland (39-24).

For the tournament, Nolan Ray finished with a 9-1 record. He eclipsed the 100-win mark after the first day of wrestling.

Wes Spadafore at 220 pounds and Sammy Sosa at 285 pounds each went 8-2. Connor Nagel (132), Connor Twigg (145), and Jarrett Bischoff (182) all finished 7-3 for the Indians.

Archbold as a team went 6-4. The Blue Streaks were 4-1 after Friday and went 2-3 on Saturday.

Archbold defeated Detroit Catholic Central 78-0, Ayersville 60-8, River Valley 46-22, Swanton 52-22, Otsego 45-20 and Whitmer 35-33. They dropped matches to Mechanicsburg (41-40), Perrysburg (69-3), Richmond (54-15) and Romeo, Michigan (57-17).

Brennan Short finished 9-1 over the two days, wrestling at 145 and 152 pounds. Andrew Francis finished 8-2 at 126 pounds, and Carson Meyer was 7-2 at both 182 and 195 pounds for Archbold.

Swanton wrestling went winless at the tournament.

The Bulldogs fell to Richmond 63-16, Otsego 53-24, Perrysburg 75-3, Archbold 52-22, River Valley 60-18, Ashland 58-16, Ayersville 39-20, Wauseon 60-15, Detroit Catholic Central 56-14, and Elmwood 36-16.

The Bulldogs had several empty weight classes in each match, leading to forfeits. Against Otsego, both teams actually won four contested matches. Victorious in that dual for Swanton were Brodie Stevens, Tyler Gowing, Ian Saunders, and Xavier Wiemken.

Stevens finished the tournament 6-1 at 285 pounds. Gowing (160) and Saunders (170) each went 5-2.