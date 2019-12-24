Wauseon swimmers fall short at Napoleon

NAPOLEON – Wauseon swimming and diving was on the road Thursday, falling at Napoleon in both the boys and girls meets.

The Wauseon girls dropped a close decision 95-89, but the boys fell by a 119-54 final.

For the girls, Brooke Schuette took first in both the 100 and 200-yard freestyle events. Also taking first for the Indians were Megan Carroll in the 200-yard IM, Maggie Duden in the 50-yard freestyle, and Grace Rhoades in the 100-yard butterfly.

They had winning relay teams in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle.

On the boys side, Andy Scherer took home titles in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle for Wauseon. Branden Arredondo added a win in the 50-yard freestyle.

The Indians’ 200-yard freestyle relay team also took first.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Napoleon 95; 2. Wauseon 89.

Boys- 1. Napoleon 119; 2. Wauseon 54.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 3. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Pena, Chamberlin, Raker), 1:58.55.

200 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 1:55.5.

200 IM- 3. Chamberlin (W), 2:24.34.

50 freestyle- 1. Arredondo (W), 23.43.

100 butterfly- 3. Chamberlin (W), 1:03.85.

100 freestyle- 2. Arredondo (W), 53.18.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:37.64.

100 backstroke- 1. Scherer (W), 1:03.15.

100 breaststroke- 3. Case (W), 1:12.75.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:41.16.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Fisher, Roelfsema, Freestone, Callan), 2:12.45.

200 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 2:02.01.

200 IM- 1. Carroll (W), 2:26.89; 3. Kuntz (W), 2:33.07.

50 freestyle- 1. Duden (W), 28.14.

100 butterfly- 1. Rhoades (W), 1:07.71; 2. Freestone (W), 1:08.37.

100 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 56.94; 3. Duden (W), 1:02.9.

500 freestyle- 2. Rhoades (W), 5:49.9.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Duden, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 1:48.23; 3. Wauseon (Freestone, McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Kuntz), 1:57.77.

100 backstroke- 2. Carroll (W), 1:10.95; 3. Fisher (W), 1:17.63.

100 breaststroke- 2. Kuntz (W), 1:17.51; 3. Roelfsema (W), 1:24.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Carroll, Duden, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:56.81; 3. Wauseon (Fisher, McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Kuntz), 4:18.21.

DHL-Northwest Classic

On Saturday swimming action concluded at the 2019 DHL-Northwest Ohio Classic held on the campus of Bowling Green State University.

Dublin Jerome was the team champion of both meets.

For the Wauseon girls, Brooke Schuette won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:09.4. She was also fifth in the 200-yard free with a time of 1:58.19.

Grace Rhoades was 11th (5:39.68) in the 500-yard freestyle and 17th (1:05.75) in the 100-yard butterfly. Megan Carroll placed 15th (2:23.81) in the 200 IM.

On the boys side, Branden Arredondo took eighth (22.7) in the 50-yard freestyle and 14th (49.79) in the 100-yard freestyle. In the 500-yard freestyle, Andy Scherer finished 13th (5:08.09).

