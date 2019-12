PIONEER – Pettisville won at North Central in Buckeye Border Conference boys basketball Tuesday, 62-46.

The Blackbirds were led by Max Leppelmeier with 28 points. Graeme Jacoby chipped in 16, while Mitchell Avina and Cayden Jacoby each scored eight.

Jack Bailey had 19 points and Zach Hayes 13 for North Central (5-1, 4-1 BBC).

Pettisville (6-0, 4-0) travels to Archbold (4-0) for a non-league contest on Friday.