Wauseon girls defeat Defiance, Ayersville in swimming

DEFIANCE – The Wauseon girls swimming team earned wins over both Defiance and host Ayersville, while the boys defeated Ayersville but fell to Defiance in a tri-meet on Tuesday.

The girls bested the Bulldogs 85-46 and Pilots 85-31. The boys topped the Pilots 50-40 but fell to the Bulldogs 87-35.

Leading the Indian girls was Natalie Kuntz who won a pair of individual titles. She was first in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.

Other individual winners were Myley McGinnis-Marshall in the 200-yard freestyle, Ashley Freestone in the 200-yard IM, and Ashley Fisher in the 50-yard freestyle.

The girls team had winning relays in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle.

For the boys, Andon Raker was first in both the 100 and 200-yard freestyle events. Aidan Pena won the 200 IM for Wauseon.

Boys events

200 freestyle- 1. Raker (W), 2:17.82.

200 IM- 1. Pena (W), 2:31.78.

50 freestyle- 3. Reeder (W), 29.44.

100 freestyle- 1. Raker (W), 59.24.

200 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Kesler, Reeder, Pena, Raker), 1:58.04.

100 breaststroke- 2. Kesler (W), 1:26.16.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Raker, Reeder, Pena, Kesler), 4:26.87.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Fisher, Wasnich, Freestone, Blanchong), 2:18.86.

200 freestyle- 1. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:14.51; 2. Wasnich (W), 2:15.31.

200 IM- 1. Freestone (W), 2:40.21.

50 freestyle- 1. Fisher (W), 30.95.

100 butterfly- 2. Freestone (W), 1:09.87; 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 1:11.76.

100 freestyle- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:03.89; 2. Wasnich (W), 1:04.52.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Callan, Sigg, Kuntz, McGinnis-Marshall), 2:07.41.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.83.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Fisher, Callan, Blanchong, Sigg), 5:01.75.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Indian-logo-6.jpg