Southview triples doom Wauseon

SYLVANIA – The three-ball is an obvious difference in basketball at any level these days. That notion was on full display Tuesday in boys basketball at Southview, where the Cougars hit 14 triples compared to just four from Wauseon, besting the Indians 66-63 and handing them their first loss of the season.

Southview’s long-range shooting helped to counter a 29-point effort from Wauseon big man Sean Brock.

Wauseon looked to put away the Cougars with a little over three minutes to play.

After Southview had taken the lead by one, Connar Penrod scored off an Indian steal, Noah Tester knocked down a pair of free throws, and Grant Pahl split a pair from the foul line for Southview. In response, Brock hit two of his own to give the Indians a 50-46 lead.

The Cougars’ Jack Wooddall then hit a pair of three-pointers with baskets by Penrod and Southview’s Tommy MacKinnon in between, putting them in front 54-52 with 2:04 remaining.

Noah Tester’s free throws retied it seven seconds later; however, a Sean Millington three from the top of the key plus two Pahl freebies extended the margin back to five in favor of the Cougars.

Noah Tester would hit two more from the line to pull the Indians within three, but AJ Jump went 3 of 4 from the line on consecutive possessions and Southview led 62-56 with 25 seconds to go. Jonas Tester hit two of the four Wauseon threes in the final 20 seconds – including one as the final horn sounded – but the Cougars made their free throws so it did not matter.

In the first half, Brock scored the first 10 points for the Indians who led 10-4 after one. His tip in at the 2:21 mark of the second quarter put them up five, 19-14, but then the Cougars rallied.

Pahl hit a pair of triples 15 seconds apart, handing Southview a one point lead with 1:12 before halftime.

Brock laid one in which gave the Indians the lead back; however, Wooddall responded with a three and another Brock hoop knotted it at 23 apiece at the break.

A 9-0 run helped the Cougars take control in the third quarter.

Down 32-29 after Brock’s three from the corner, who else but Pahl answered with a pair of long range bombs. Then a Justin Rellford trey at the 2:05 mark made it a 38-32 Southview advantage.

The Indians would score the final three points of the period, the last two off Penrod’s steal and score, but they still trailed 41-35 heading into the fourth.

After Brock, Penrod and Jonas Tester each scored nine for the Indians (3-1).

Pahl had 20 points for the Cougars (3-0). Millington added 10 and Wooddall nine.

Wauseon next has a home game with Genoa Saturday.

Sean Brock of Wauseon drives inside in a game at Southview Tuesday night. The Indians fell to the Cougars 66-63, dropping their record to 3-1 on the season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Brock-gets-position.jpg Sean Brock of Wauseon drives inside in a game at Southview Tuesday night. The Indians fell to the Cougars 66-63, dropping their record to 3-1 on the season. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Connar Penrod of Wauseon looks to work his way around Southview’s AJ Jump (24). https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Penrod-against-Hoops.jpg Connar Penrod of Wauseon looks to work his way around Southview’s AJ Jump (24). Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Jonas Tester knocks down a free throw in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Jonas-hits-FT.jpg Wauseon’s Jonas Tester knocks down a free throw in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Sean Brock turns in big night

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010