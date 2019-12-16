Wauseon matmen split two road matches

Wauseon wrestling split a pair of road matches held Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the Indian grapplers fell at Clay 47-24, but responded on Friday with a 60-12 win over Defiance.

Against the Bulldogs, Collin Twigg at 106 pounds, Damon Molina (120), John Martinez (126), Lawson Grime (132), Zaidan Kessler (152), Jarrett Bischoff (195) and Sammy Sosa (285) all earned pins for the Indians.

Additionally, Ethan Glover won 13-0 at 145 pounds, Connor Twigg 14-5 at 160 pounds, and Logan Richer 10-0 in the 182-pound match. Wes Spadafore of Wauseon won by forfeit at 220 pounds.

“Thought we wrestled a very good match tonight against Defiance. It was good to get back on the mat right away after a tough loss to Oregon Clay,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “We still have to maneuver our lineup around quite a bit and have kids wrestle out of their normal weight class until some kids get settled in their proper weight class. Hopefully we can get that worked out by next week at the Ficker’s Duals.”

The Indians won just five matches against Clay.

Winning by pin were Nolan Ray at 126 pounds, Bischoff (182) and Sosa (285). Connor Nagel added a 7-5 decision at 132 pounds, while Connor Twigg was victorious 11-7 at 152 pounds.

“There were some matches that could’ve gone in our favor but we came up short and those really turned the momentum in Clay’s favor,” said Ritter of the loss.

Wauseon is at the Fricker’s Duals held at Defiance College this Friday and Saturday.

