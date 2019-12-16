Delta grapplers take down Archbold

Delta won 9 of 14 matches – including four by pin – to take down Archbold 42-18 in a wrestling dual at Delta Thursday night.

The Panthers who registered pins were Zack Mattin at 120 pounds, Gabe Meyer (132), Austin Kohlhofer (220) and Ian Salyers (285). Rylee Hanefeld (113), Jayce Helminiak (138), Evan Perry (145) and Kaleb Barnes (160) each won by decision.

Evan Hanefeld of Delta won by forfeit at 106 pounds.

Archbold got a 15-0 technical fall win out of Brennan Short at 152 pounds, plus a 12-4 major decision for Dylan Aeschliman at 195 pounds. Andrew Francis (126), John Yoder (170), and Carson Meyer (182) won by decision for the Blue Streaks.

Delta was at the Olentangy Liberty Classic Friday and Saturday, placing fourth as a team with 138.5 points. The host school won with 197 points.

Winning an individual title for the Panthers was Mattin at 113 pounds. He won with three straight pins, the last when he turned over Corey Haney of Highland in 2:58 in the championship match.

Kohlhofer placed third for the Panthers at 220 pounds, pinning Nathan Robinson of Delaware Hayes in the third place match.

At 106 pounds, Rylee Hanefeld and Evan Hanefeld wrestled for fifth with Rylee coming out on top via a 10-7 decision.

Meyer dropped the third place match for Delta to take fourth at 132 pounds. Also for the Panthers, Helminiak was sixth at 138 pounds and Max Hoffman fifth at 182 pounds.

Archbold competed at the Tinora Duals on Saturday where they finished 2-3.

The Streaks bested Bryan 69-6 and Sandusky Perkins 60-20. However, they dropped duals against Lakota East (52-24), Napoleon (48-30) and Tinora (51-28).

Defending state champion Zack Mattin of Delta, right, pushes around Wyatt Armstrong of Archbold in the 120-pound match during a dual held Thursday at Delta. Mattin pinned Armstrong in 1:33, doing his part in the Panthers’ 42-18 win over the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Mattin-wrestles-at-120.jpg Defending state champion Zack Mattin of Delta, right, pushes around Wyatt Armstrong of Archbold in the 120-pound match during a dual held Thursday at Delta. Mattin pinned Armstrong in 1:33, doing his part in the Panthers’ 42-18 win over the Blue Streaks. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Archbold’s Andrew Francis, top, controls Carson Chiesa of Delta in the 126-pound match. Francis would win by a 7-2 decision. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Francis-v.-Chiesa.jpg Archbold’s Andrew Francis, top, controls Carson Chiesa of Delta in the 126-pound match. Francis would win by a 7-2 decision. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor