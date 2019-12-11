Indians split with Golden Bears

The Wauseon swimming and diving team split a home meet with Bryan on Tuesday in Wauseon.

The girls were victorious for the Indians 108.5-76.5, but the boys fell to the Golden Bears by a 89-72 margin.

At the forefront for the Wauseon girls was Grace Rhoades who won individual titles in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. Other individual winners were Megan Carroll in the 200 IM, Macy Gerig in diving, and Natalie Kuntz in the 100-yard breaststroke.

On the boys side, Wauseon’s Maddux Chamberlin won the 200 IM and 100-yard butterfly. Also, Branden Arredondo was first in the 50-yard freestyle while Caden Case won the 100-yard breaststroke.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 108.5; 2. Bryan 76.5.

Boys- 1. Bryan 89; 2. Wauseon 72.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Pena, Chamberlin, Bourn), 1:56.21.

200 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 1:55.45; 3. Hutchinson (W), 2:09.69.

200 IM- 1. Chamberlin (W), 2:17.94.

50 freestyle- 1. Arredondo (W), 23.2.

100 butterfly- 1. Chamberlin (W), 1:01.38.

200 freestyle relay- 3. Wauseon (Bourn, Raker, Pena, Reeder), 1:50.78.

100 backstroke- 3. Hutchinson (W), 1:10.54.

100 breaststroke- 1. Case (W), 1:11.75.

400 freestyle relay- 2. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:35.57.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Carroll, Roelfsema, Freestone, Duden), 2:06.44.

200 freestyle- 2. Schuette (W), 2:01.25.

200 IM- 1. Carroll (W), 2:27.66; 2. Kuntz (W), 2:34.11; 3. Freestone (W), 2:42.39.

50 freestyle- 2. Russell (W), 27.07.

Diving- 1. Gerig (W), 149.7; 2. Mennetti (W), 136.45; 3. Kebschull (W), 125.7.

100 butterfly- 1. Rhoades (W), 1:04.74; 3. Freestone (W), 1:10.85.

100 backstroke- 1. Rhoades (W), 1:06.91; 3. Carroll (W), 1:09.45.

100 breaststroke- 1. Kuntz (W), 1:16.88; 2. Duden (W), 1:21.07.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Duden, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:55.76.

