FINDLAY – The Wauseon wrestling team opened the season with a sixth place finish at the 16-team Findlay Duals Tournament. They fell to Bellevue 40-36 in the fifth place match.

Medina won the tournament, with Olmsted Falls placing second.

Finishing undefeated on the day for Wauseon were Collin Twigg at 106 pounds, Damon Molina at 120 pounds and Nolan Ray at 132 pounds.