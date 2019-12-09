Bulldogs race past Evergreen

At times the Swanton-Evergreen basketball game looked a SCUD missile launch…lot’s of shots going up without hitting a thing.

The Bulldogs shot just 26 percent in the first half, but took a 17 point halftime lead, mostly because Evergreen shot just 2-22 from the floor and 6-16 from the line in the same time frame, and used a big first half performance from Morgan Pine, to take a 59-44 decision over the Vikings.

The Bulldogs are now 2-2 while Evergreen falls to 0-2.

Grace Oakes and Frankie Nelson scored off second chances after misses early to offset 2-4 from the foul stripe by Mady Peluso to give Swanton the lead for good.

Then Oakes’ long three-ball rammed off the glass and bounced in for a 7-2 lead with 3:32 left in the first.

That’s when Pine went to work, scoring nine of the next 11 Bulldog points.

The Swanton senior scored on a runout against the press, then off the offensive glass to help the ‘Dogs to a 13-2 advantage after a quarter.

After Kennedi Keifer scored the Vikings first field goal on a triple 16 seconds into the second, Pine scored on a putback, and then 3-4 from the line.

“She’s a usual starter for us,” Bulldog veteran coach Eric Oakes said. “She has been playing very well for us, very hard and doing good things. But we were worried tonight that because she has been under the weather how much we would have her.

“She really stepped up and played some big minutes in the first half. She got worn down in the second half but she gave everything she had and really was the difference in the first half.”

Jessica Dohm and Alexis Sarvo scored off the offensive boards as well to help boost the Swanton lead to 29-12 by halftime.

Besides the poor first half shooting, Evergreen was guilty of 16 turnovers and shot only 37 percent from the line.

“Me and Britt (Evergreen coach Brittaney Cymbolin), we know we are going to get after it full court when we play each other,” explained Oakes. “We know we are going to see that out of her and we had to handle the pressure and in turn give it back to them and for the most part I thought we did a good job except for the fact that we still foul 90 feet away from the basket and put them on the line way too much. Thankfully they didn’t make very many.

“Defensively the way we shoot has to be pretty good. If we hit some shots someday we’ll be pretty good. So we have to make it up defensively and create some easy shots.

“Our baseline defense did a pretty good job too. We did a nice job getting deflections off the inbounds plays and when they drove baseline and tried to kick out to a shooter.”

Swanton took their biggest lead at 39-16 when Averie Lutz chucked a pair of three-pointers that went in, including another that drilled off the glass with 5:12 left in the third.

Becca Bowser offset those two triples with a pair of her own for the Vikings, but Lutz, along with sister Aricka scored the last nine points of the quarter to keep the Vikings at bay 48-28.

Savannah VanOstrand’s nine fourth quarter points spurred an Evergreen flurry that could only chop the final margin to 15.

For the game Averie Lutz had 15 to pace Swanton. Aricka Lutz had 11 and Oakes 10.

VanOstrand led Evergreen with 15.

Swanton was 23-73 from the floor (31 percent) while Evergreen misfired 40 times out of their 55 shots for 27 percent for the game.

Evergreen committed 19 turnovers in all. The Bulldogs had 13 for the game.

Swanton is at Pettisville tonight, while Evergreen hosts Whiteford.