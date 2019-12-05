Fayette cleans up Edon, 48-28

Just for fun maybe Fayette girls basketball coach Ryan Colegrove will have his team start doing glass shining commercials.

Or better yet making up promotional posters next to the backboards with squirt bottles in hand.

Colegrove’s Windex crew scored seven of their first eight baskets on putbacks, and used a huge 41-21 advantage cleaning the glass to notch a 48-28 Buckeye Border Conference win over Edon Tuesday at home.

“I told the girls you don’t need to pad rebounding stats by missing the first bunny,” Colegrove joked. “But we did get a lot of second chance points.

“After we started rolling and breaking the press, we started making some outside shots. We are always going to have the inside presence but we had a good all-around team win.”

It was the visiting Bombers who actually got off fast as Claire Radabaugh scored three times in the first 90 seconds for a 6-0 Edon lead.

That’s when the Eagles began their spotless job on the glass as Trista Fruchey scored twice on second chances and Addisyn Bentley got a bucket on a third chance rebound to get Fayette within 8-6.

Jensyn Robinson’s long range bomb from outside on yet another second try hoop brought Fayette back within 10-9 at the quarter.

After scoring on a post move to open the second, Fruchey went once, twice, then a third time, scoring on stickbacks to help the Eagles grab a 19-12 lead.

Emma Leininger came off the bench and nailed two midrange shots from the left side, before Fruchey found Jillian Figgins on a high-low game to increase the lead to 27-16 at the break.

Fayette went 9 of 14 from the floor in the second quarter to just 1 of 8 for Edon.

If Edon thought their was a cap on the rack in the second, things got worse in the third as after Kerrin Towers scored 41 seconds into the stanza, the Bombers fired blanks the next 15 shots.

In the meantime, Fruchey scored once inside and added 4 of 6 from the foul stripe, Robinson drained two more from the three-point line along with a fast break hoop from Figgins, and Figgins again scored on the high post pass from Fruchey to grab a 43-18 lead after the third.

The 25-point margin was the Eagles’ largest of the night.

The Eagles shot 58 percent from the floor in the middle two quarters as they outscored the Bombers 34-8.

“I was real proud of the way we shot the ball and the way we defended after the first quarter,” explained Colegrove. “We didn’t do a good job stopping their penetration early and we went to a 1-2-2 and when we did that it kind of cut down those drive lanes.

“We are going to be at least as big with anyone we play with Fruchey, Robinson, and Bentley and Jillian Figgins who scurries around all over and scraps and gets some rebounds too,” Colegrove said of the 20 board edge on the glass.

After committing eight first quarter turnovers, Fayette finished with 19. Edon had 18.

Fruchey led all scorers with 20 points. Robinson added 11.

Fayette (2-1, 2-0 BBC) hits the road this weekend with games at Montpelier Friday and Antwerp on Saturday.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

