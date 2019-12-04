Area represented on All-Ohio list

All-Ohio football teams were announced this week as multiple area players received honors.

The teams were decided by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

In Fulton County, Wauseon and Archbold had athletes frequent the list in Division IV and Division VI.

Second team All-Ohio offense in Division IV was Wauseon wide receiver Connar Penrod. Isaac Wilson was named third team All-Ohio linebacker for the Indians. Making honorable mention was Sean Brock.

Archbold offensive lineman Matthew Gladieux was named to the All-Ohio first team in Division VI.

Defensively for the Blue Streaks, linebacker Carson Meyer and defensive back Elijah Zimmerman each made second team All-Ohio. Special mention was receiver Antonio Cruz.

Delta punter Hunter Tresnan-Reighard was also special mention in Division VI.

Division VI

First team

Offense

Quarterbacks- Lane Ruby, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-9, 175, sr.; Adam Bidlack, Dalton, 5-11, 165, sr.; Lucas Hartings, Worthington Christian, 6-4, 180, sr.; Cade Polter, Sherwood Fairview, 6-2, 180, sr.; Bart Bixler, Anna, 5-11, 170, sr.; Cade Schmelzer, Covington, 6-3, 200, sr. Running backs- Riley Huelskamp, Anna, 5-10, 185, sr.; Conner Wright, Glouster Trimble, 5-11, 190, sr.; Caleb Gallwitz, Howard East Knox, 6-0, 195, sr.; Tyler Fisher, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-10, 170, sr.; Cody Benesh, Collins Western Reserve, 5-11, 170, sr.; Joe Governale, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-10, 175, jr. Receivers- DJ Moore, Worthington Christian, 6-3, 190, soph.; Trent Roetgerman, Minster, 6-2, 190, sr.; Cam Grodhaus, Salineville Southern, 6-0, 180, sr.; Luke Lachey, Grandview Heights, 6-6, 225, sr. Linemen- Alan Mead, Chillicothe Southeastern, 6-3, 220, sr.; Sam Rengert, Milford Center Fairbanks, 6-7, 310, sr.; Isiah Jones, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-9, 210, sr.; Matthew Gladieux, Archbold, 6-1, 230, sr.; Jake Montgomery, Gibsonburg, 6-2, 212, sr.; Carson Heidecker, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-3, 285, sr. Kicker- Cade Ziegler, Milford Center Fairbanks, 6-3, 155, soph.

Offensive Players of the Year: Caleb Gallwitz, Howard East Knox; Cody Benesh, Collins Western Reserve; Lane Ruby, Chillicothe Southeastern; Riley Huelskamp, Anna.

Defensive Player of the Year: Sawyer Koons, Glouster Trimble.

Coach of the Year: Ty Stevenson, Collins Western Reserve.

Defense

Linemen- Ian Joyce, Glouster Trimble, 6-3, 230, sr.; Blake Miller, Galion Northmor, 6-5, 220, sr.; Joey Bertani, Grandview Heights, 6-3, 215, sr.; Caden Hill, Ashland Crestview, 6-1, 290, sr.; Nick Wolfe, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-0, 280, sr.; Jayson Keenan, Wellington, 6-0, 190, sr.; Wil Luthman, Anna, 6-2, 255, sr. Linebackers- Jake Hurst, Mechanicsburg, 5-9, 165, so.; Sawyer Koons, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, 225, sr.; Dawson David, Howard East Knox, 6-1, 205, sr.; Jack Parry, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 6-3, 219, sr.; Dylan Hart, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-1, 215, jr.; Chayse Singer, Sherwood Fairview, 5-9, 180, sr.; Andrew Pifer, Bucyrus, 5-10, 180 Sr.; Tyler Knight, Mogadore, 5-10, 190, so. Defensive backs- Brady Schilling, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, 175, sr.; Gavin Little, Newcomerstown, 5-11, 145, sr.; Dylan Jones, Mogadore, 5-9, 170, sr.; Jayce Sloan, Salineville Southern, 6-0, 170, sr. Punter- Drew Saki, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-1, 190, sr.

Archbold’s Elijah Zimmerman races upfield after making a catch in a regular season game with Liberty Center this season. On the defensive side, Zimmerman was named second team All-Ohio Sunday when the teams were announced for Division VI. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Zimmerman-gets-upfield.jpg Archbold’s Elijah Zimmerman races upfield after making a catch in a regular season game with Liberty Center this season. On the defensive side, Zimmerman was named second team All-Ohio Sunday when the teams were announced for Division VI. File Photo Connar Penrod of Wauseon makes a catch in a week one win at Fairview this season. He was recently selected second team All-Ohio offense in Division IV. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Penrod-v.-Fairview.jpg Connar Penrod of Wauseon makes a catch in a week one win at Fairview this season. He was recently selected second team All-Ohio offense in Division IV. File Photo Isaac Wilson of Wauseon, right, joins in on a tackle with Brendan Britsch in a game against Bryan this season. Wilson made third team All-Ohio defense for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Britsch-and-Wilson-tackle.jpg Isaac Wilson of Wauseon, right, joins in on a tackle with Brendan Britsch in a game against Bryan this season. Wilson made third team All-Ohio defense for the Indians. File Photo