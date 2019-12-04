Posted on by

Wauseon girls down Notre Dame Academy, boys defeated by St. John’s Jesuit


Staff Report

Wauseon swimming and diving split their home opener on Tuesday.

The girls defeated Notre Dame Academy 93-92, while the boys fell to St. John’s Jesuit 110-67.

Brooke Schuette won a pair of events for the Wauseon girls. She took first in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle.

Also taking first individually for the girls were Sarayna Russell in the 50-yard freestyle and Grace Rhoades in the 500-yard freestyle.

In diving, Macy Gerig was second with 145.2 points while Eva Mennetti finished third (127.65). The Indians were also first in both the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

Individually for the boys, Branden Arredondo won the 50-yard freestyle. They also took home relay titles in the 200-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 93; 2. Notre Dame Academy 92.

Boys- 1. St. John’s Jesuit 110; 2. Wauseon 67.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 3. Wauseon (Kesler, Pena, Chamberlin, Bourn), 1:58.13.

200 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 1:55.69.

200 IM- 2. Chamberlin (W), 2:21.04.

50 freestyle- 1. Arredondo (W), 23.45.

100 butterfly- 2. Scherer (W), 1:02.13; 3. Chamberlin (W), 1:03.43.

100 freestyle- 2. Arredondo (W), 52.76; 3. Hutchinson (W), 56.42.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:37.5.

100 backstroke- 2. Hutchinson (W), 1:10.31.

100 breaststroke- 2. Case (W), 1:11.02.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:34.9.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 3. Wauseon (Carroll, Roelfsema, Marshall-McGinnis, Duden), 2:07.66.

200 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 2:01.72.

200 IM- 2. Carroll (W), 2:27.76.

50 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 27.06; 2. Duden (W), 28.08.

Diving- 2. Gerig (W), 145.2; 3. Mennetti (W), 127.65.

100 butterfly- 2. Rhoades (W), 1:03.82.

100 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 56.98.

500 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 5:44.87.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 1:48.07; 2. Wauseon (Kuntz, Marshall-McGinnis, Roelfsema, Wasnich), 1:56.42.

100 backstroke- 3. Carroll (W), 1:09.74.

100 breaststroke- 2. Kuntz (W), 1:17.07; 3. Duden (W), 1:21.7.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Duden, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:59.35.

