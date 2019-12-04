Wauseon girls down Notre Dame Academy, boys defeated by St. John’s Jesuit

Wauseon swimming and diving split their home opener on Tuesday.

The girls defeated Notre Dame Academy 93-92, while the boys fell to St. John’s Jesuit 110-67.

Brooke Schuette won a pair of events for the Wauseon girls. She took first in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle.

Also taking first individually for the girls were Sarayna Russell in the 50-yard freestyle and Grace Rhoades in the 500-yard freestyle.

In diving, Macy Gerig was second with 145.2 points while Eva Mennetti finished third (127.65). The Indians were also first in both the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.

Individually for the boys, Branden Arredondo won the 50-yard freestyle. They also took home relay titles in the 200-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle.

Team Scores

Girls- 1. Wauseon 93; 2. Notre Dame Academy 92.

Boys- 1. St. John’s Jesuit 110; 2. Wauseon 67.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 3. Wauseon (Kesler, Pena, Chamberlin, Bourn), 1:58.13.

200 freestyle- 2. Scherer (W), 1:55.69.

200 IM- 2. Chamberlin (W), 2:21.04.

50 freestyle- 1. Arredondo (W), 23.45.

100 butterfly- 2. Scherer (W), 1:02.13; 3. Chamberlin (W), 1:03.43.

100 freestyle- 2. Arredondo (W), 52.76; 3. Hutchinson (W), 56.42.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:37.5.

100 backstroke- 2. Hutchinson (W), 1:10.31.

100 breaststroke- 2. Case (W), 1:11.02.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:34.9.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 3. Wauseon (Carroll, Roelfsema, Marshall-McGinnis, Duden), 2:07.66.

200 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 2:01.72.

200 IM- 2. Carroll (W), 2:27.76.

50 freestyle- 1. Russell (W), 27.06; 2. Duden (W), 28.08.

Diving- 2. Gerig (W), 145.2; 3. Mennetti (W), 127.65.

100 butterfly- 2. Rhoades (W), 1:03.82.

100 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 56.98.

500 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 5:44.87.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 1:48.07; 2. Wauseon (Kuntz, Marshall-McGinnis, Roelfsema, Wasnich), 1:56.42.

100 backstroke- 3. Carroll (W), 1:09.74.

100 breaststroke- 2. Kuntz (W), 1:17.07; 3. Duden (W), 1:21.7.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Duden, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:59.35.

