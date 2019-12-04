Wauseon girls wear out Edgerton, 68-46

Wauseon exploded out to a 15-0 lead less then four minutes in, led by 20 points at half and never looked back in a 68-46 home win over Edgerton Tuesday in girls basketball.

The result was far different from last year’s game at Edgerton, a 49-46 win in overtime for the Indians.

“I think our team has grown up a lot. We’ve matured a lot,” said Wauseon coach Dan Seiler on the difference between the two contests.

“I think our pressure is what was the key tonight,” he added. “They just really struggled with our pressure defense.”

Wauseon forced turnover after turnover in the opening quarter – and much of the game for that matter – building a 15-0 edge at the 4:03 mark of the first.

Sam Aeschliman converted a fast break opportunity to begin the night’s scoring, plus added two free throws around a three-point play from Chelsie Raabe, then Raabe scored twice off steals forcing an Edgerton timeout. Out of the stoppage, Autumn Pelok drove in and scored for the Indians and Aeschliman’s steal and score 14 seconds later resulted in the aforementioned 15-point lead.

Ally Cape finally got the Bulldogs on the board with a three-pointer at the 3:42 mark of the opening quarter.

However, four points from Raabe with 1 of 2 free throws by Edgerton’s Audrey Schroeder in between, plus a fast break bucket by Sydney Zirkle gave the Indians a 21-4 lead with two minutes left.

Raabe had 11 points after the first quarter and 20 for the game.

“Chelsie Raabe finished very well there in that first quarter,” said Seiler. “Pretty much the whole game. She did a really nice job of getting the ball in the hoop. We haven’t really seen that from her yet. But we’ve seen it in practice, we’ve seen it in scrimmages. And tonight she really showed what player she could be if we can get that out of her consistently.”

The Dogs made a little headway by outscoring the Indians 6-2 in the waning moments of the quarter, nevertheless, Wauseon still led by 13, 23-10, heading into the second period.

Marisa Seiler scored 11 of her 13 points in the second quarter, helping the Indians bump the margin to 41-21 at the halftime break.

Edgerton would get within 15 in the second half but no closer. This allowed coach Seiler to dig deep into his bench, especially in the fourth quarter.

“That was a good opportunity for us to get a lot of girls in, see a lot of different things,” said the Indians’ coach. “But let’s not take anything away from Edgerton. They fought hard, they battled. Very well-coached. A lot of respect for that program.”

Aeschliman was the Indians’ second leading scorer at 15 points. Zirkle chipped in 11 for Wauseon, who improves to 3-0 on the season.

Cape had 20 points to lead Edgerton (1-2).

The Indians next head to Toledo for a matchup with Scott Thursday.

Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives in from the wing during Tuesday’s home matchup with Edgerton. The Indians went ahead early, never taking their foot off the gas in a 68-46 win over the Bulldogs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Seiler-drives-in.jpg Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives in from the wing during Tuesday’s home matchup with Edgerton. The Indians went ahead early, never taking their foot off the gas in a 68-46 win over the Bulldogs. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon prior to laying in the basketball in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Zirkle-before-layin.jpg Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon prior to laying in the basketball in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Sam Aeschliman of Wauseon lays one in for the first points of the night for either team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Aeschliman-bucket.jpg Sam Aeschliman of Wauseon lays one in for the first points of the night for either team. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010