Panthers rip Rams in girls hoops, 60-18

Delta started the game with a 12-0 scoring blast, then totally put the game away with a 20-point run in the third quarter of a 60-18 blowout win over visiting Tinora Friday in girls basketball.

The Panthers are now 2-0 on the young season.

“I thought we came out with a lot more energy than we did last Friday night (in a win over Swanton),” said Delta coach Ryan Ripke.

“I think the difference between that game and this game was ‘OK we have now experienced (a game situation). We now know what’s like to play a 32 minute game’. Mentally they were able to push through that tired feeling.

“Girls were flying around the floor and getting deflections. Girls were rotating where they needed to be a lot better. It’s still not perfect but we’re getting there.”

Brooklyn Wymer’s three-point play, plus Braelyn Wymer’s long triple keyed the opening salvo in the first quarter that ended with the Panthers on top 12-3.

With the Panthers up 16-5 with under three minutes left in the half, Brooklyn Green sparked a 13-0 burst to put Delta up 29-5.

Green crossed over to her left for a layup, hit a pair of free throws, scored on a spin to the rim, then drilled a triple from the top of the key before Tristan Norden ended the run with a three-ball for the Rams to make it 29-8 at the half.

“Brooklyn Green is a player that is going to a lot of times be our engine,” Ripke said of his junior forward. “I thought we did a really good job of getting her the ball in good position and good spots.”

Aaliyah Hurt’s bucket to open the third got the Rams under the 20-point deficit at 29-10, before the Panthers responded with their third lengthy scoring run.

Braelyn Wymer went behind her back and down the lane for a bucket to start the romp.

Green followed with back-to-back three-balls.

Brooklyn Wymer scored on a dish from Khloe Weber off a Tinora turnover.

Reagan Rouleau went baseline with a pump-and-go move for a score, then Weber went coast-to-coast off a rebound, nailed a triple and scored inside before Green split at the line to make it 49-10.

A late surge led by buckets from Keirsten Culler, two free throws by Jorrdyn Wolford, and a bucket by Jersey Irelan gave the Panthers their biggest lead at 60-16 with 38 seconds left.

Green led all scorers with 18 points. Weber came off the bench to add 11.

Delta shot 23 of 51 for 45 percent from the floor and were guilty of just 10 turnovers.

Tinora was 7 of 40 for 18 percent and were flustered by 28 turnovers.

Delta is back in action Tuesday with a game at Ottawa Hills.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

