Otsego beats Evergreen in girls hoops, 58-32

The Otsego girls basketball team was superior in size, strength, and experience as the Knights opened up with a big first quarter and were never threatened in a 58-32 win over Evergreen in the Vikings’ home and season opener Tuesday.

Otsego moved to 2-0.

Two first quarter three-pointers by sharp-shooting Kylie Brinkman, another from Brynne Limes and eight points inside by Hannah Smoyer helped stake the Knights to a 21-6 lead after one.

The Vikings’ pressure defense forced 12 second quarter turnovers, but Evergreen couldn’t take advantage, as the Vikes shot just 3 for 16 from the floor.

Paige Radel’s bucket off a turnover broke an eight minute drought from the floor and Kennedi Keifer’s long-range triple kept the Vikings at the same 15-point deficit. However Otsego, who used five players between 5’10” and 6’1”, controlled the glass and Smoyer’s putback followed by Taylor Cepek’s pair from the foul line after another offensive rebound bumped the margin to 32-13 at the half.

Smoyer and Limes again scored on stickbacks in the third to balloon the lead to 40-17 before Mady Peluso’s triple at the 2:42 mark of the quarter became the first Viking field goal of the half.

The Knights got their biggest lead at 47-20 after Brinkman’s layup with a minute to go in the third.

Brinkman added the first bucket of the fourth and a pair from the line with 4:20 left in the contest for her game-high total of 16 points.

After Smoyer’s fast start, the senior post ended up with 14.

Evergreen forced 30 Otsego turnovers – 15 in each half – but the Vikes shot just 22 percent (10 for 48) from the floor. Evergreen committed 23 turnovers.

Otsego held a huge 42-21 advantage on the boards and shot 21 of 50 for 42 percent from the field.

Evergreen hosts Swanton next Thursday.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

