All-Northwest District football named

Area athletes frequented the All-Northwest District football teams that were announced last week by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

In Division IV, Wauseon receiver Connar Penrod was named first team All-Northwest District offense. Lineman Sean Brock and linebacker Isaac Wilson were first team all-district defense for Wauseon.

Second team all-district offense for the Indians were quarterback Cody Figy and lineman Jaden Banister. Defensive lineman Sammy Sosa and defensive back Noah Tester also made the second team.

Jonas Tester of Wauseon was honorable mention all-district.

Swanton had a pair recognized in Division V. Place-kicker Riley Hensley was named second team all-district offense. On the defensive side, lineman Brendan Keith was second team all-district.

In Division VI, wide receiver Antonio Cruz and lineman Matthew Gladieux each were named first team all-district offense for Archbold. Gladieux was the Co-Linemen of the Year.

Also for the Blue Streaks, linebacker Carson Meyer and defensive back Elijah Zimmerman were first team all-district defense. Second team all-district offense for the Streaks were lineman Mason Babcock, running back Noah Gomez, and place-kicker Devin Witte.

Caleb Ranzau, DJ Newman, Caleb Hogrefe, Tony Grime and Adrian Juarez were honorable mention for Archbold.

Delta punter Hunter Tresnan-Reighard was named first team all-district.

Evergreen had three make honorable mention all-district in Division VI. Receiving that honor were Jake Fuller, Nick Beemer and William Smithmyer.

Division IV

First team

Offense

Ends- Caleb Marshall, Bellevue, 6-6, 205, sr.; Connar Penrod, Wauseon, 6-2, 177, jr.; Isaiah Alsip, Galion, 6-1, 175, sr.; Jayden Cornell, Kenton, 5-10, 170, jr. Linemen- Sam McNulty, Sandusky Perkins, 6-4, 225, sr.; Frank Fultz, Clyde, 6-1, 211, sr.; John Abouhassan, Galion, 6-1, 270, sr.; Zack Hartz, Shelby, 6-0, 250, sr.; Aaron Rieman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-3, 226, sr. Running backs- Owen Fisher, Shelby, 5-7, 170, jr.; Jacob Brewer, Milan Edison, 6-0, 215, sr. Quarterbacks- Brennan South, Belleville Clear Fork, 5-11, 165, sr.; Wilson Frankhouse, Galion, 5-9, 165, jr.; Blaine Houston, Kenton, 6-0, 179, jr.; Nate Miller, Bryan, 6-1, 195, sr. Kicker- Dominic Pittman, Galion, 6-1, 210, jr.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Brennan South, Belleville Clear Fork; Nate Miller, Bryan.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Luke Fackler, Kenton; Marek Albert, Shelby.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Ken Schriner, Ottawa-Glandorf; Todd Drusback, Rossford.

Defense

Linemen- Remington Norman, Clyde, 5-9, 201, soph.; Sean Brock, Wauseon, 6-3, 211, sr.; Marek Albert, Shelby, 6-3, 225, jr.; Logan Schmits, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, 200, sr.; Keagon Hammons, Van Wert, 6-0, 200, sr. Linebackers- Jack Howey, Bellevue, 6-1, 200, sr.; Isaac Wilson, Wauseon, 6-2, 210, sr.; Austin Gray, Shelby, 5-10, 190, sr.; Logan Miller, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-7, 170, sr.; Luke Fackler, Kenton, 6-2, 205, sr. Backs- Jimmy Harkelroad, Huron, 6-0, 155, sr.; Nick Webb, Clyde, 6-2, 183, sr.; Connor Arthur, Bryan, 5-10, 160, sr.; Ashton Lyon, Belleville Clear Fork, 5-11, 170, sr. Punter- Ethan Alt, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, 190, sr.

Division VI

First team

Offense

Receivers- Alex Schneider, Columbus Grove, 6-2, 160, sr.; Luke Morris, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-8, 170, jr.; Antonio Cruz, Archbold, 5-11, 160, jr.; Trent Roetgerman, Minster, 6-2, 190, sr. Tight Ends- Trent Murdock, Liberty Center, 6-1, 205, sr.; Noah Miller, Coldwater, 6-5, 222, sr. Linemen- Aiden Markley, Collins Western Reserve, 6-3, 220, sr.; Matthew Gladieux, Archbold, 6-1, 230, sr.; Austin Bostater, Sherwood Fairview, 6-2, 255, sr.; Dylan Sharp, Minster, 6-3, 270, sr.; Blake Jones, Attica Seneca East, 6-4, 270, sr.; Jake Montgomery, Gibsonburg, 6-2, 212, sr.; Ethan Truex, Lima Central Catholic, 5-10, 298, sr. Running backs- Cody Benesh, Collins Western Reserve, 5-11, 170, sr.; Zach Bowers, Liberty Center, 5-11, 168, sr.; Alex Schmitmeyer, Minster, 6-0, 180, sr.; Jon Auld, Gibsonburg, 5-10, 172, sr.; Shaun Thomas, Lima Central Catholic, 6-0, 182, sr. Quarterbacks- Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, 180, jr.; Cade Polter, Sherwood Fairview, 6-2, 180, sr.; Chase Foos, Attica Seneca East, 6-0, 215, sr. Kickers- Rece Verhoff, Columbus Grove, 5-5, 125, soph.; Blake Dippold, Coldwater, 5-11, 218, sr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Cody Benesh, Collins Western Reserve.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Chayse Singer, Fairview; Andrew Pifer, Bucyrus.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Wes Schroeder, Allen East; Ty Stevenson, Collins Western Reserve.

Defense

Linemen- Gunner King, Columbus Grove, 6-2, 275, jr.; Dayne Braden, Collins Western Reserve, 6-3, 275, sr.; Logan Hicks, Attica Seneca East, 6-1, 235, sr.; Trey Kaseman, Gibsonburg, 5-8, 171, sr.; Caden Hill, Ashland Crestview, 6-1, 290, sr.; Garrett Neth, Allen East, 5-10, 200, sr. Linebackers- Will Bolin, Ashland Crestview, 6-0, 210, sr.; Chayse Singer, Sherwood Fairview, 5-9, 180, sr.; Carson Meyer, Archbold, 5-11, 190, jr.; Andrew Pifer, Bucyrus, 5-10, 180, sr.; Eli Yahl, Spencerville, 6-2, 230, sr.; Blake Harshbarger, Allen East, 5-10, 175, jr. Backs- Bryce Conti, Carey, 5-11, 152, soph.; Connor Keller, Liberty Center, 6-0, 165, sr.; Elijah Zimmerman, Archbold, 6-1, 180, sr.; Caleb Frank, Sherwood Fairview, 6-1, 165, jr.; Rossy Moore, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 195, jr. Punters- Hunter Tresnan-Reighard, Delta, 6-4, 230, sr.; Brycetyn Hedden, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, 200, sr.

Wauseon's Connar Penrod runs one in a game this season. Penrod was named first team All-Northwest District offense for the Indians in Division IV. Antonio Cruz of Archbold looks for running room after a catch in a game against Patrick Henry this season. He was selected first team All-Northwest District offense in Division VI. Sean Brock of Wauseon, left, assists on a tackle of Liberty Center's Zach Bowers in a game this season. He made first team All-Northwest District defense for the Indians.