Despite losses, Eagles poised for success in 2019-20

Fayette boys basketball returns a solid group of players for the 2019-20 campaign, but will be without their three All-Buckeye Border Conference performers.

“This is a great group of young men who work hard and have great attitudes. If we follow the process and prepare for each game like it’s the most important, then I think this could be a very successful season,”said veteran head coach Todd Mitchell.

Back for the Eagles are Noah Brinegar (6.3 points per game, 2.7 rebounds), Tanner Lemley (5.7 points per game, 4 rebounds), Caden Colegrove, Jaxsen Wentz, Jose Aguilar and Tanner Wagner.

Newcomers to the squad will be Elijah Lerma, Quinn Mitchell, Eli Eberly, Phillip Whiteside and Noah Bingman.

But, Fayette has to replace Trey Keefer and Clayton Pheils who were each first team All-BBC, plus Porter Maginn who was honorable mention.

“We have a strong core returning this year with six guys who played meaningful minutes last season,” said Mitchell on the strengths of his team this season. “Our roster has seven seniors and we will lean on their leadership throughout the year. Depth should be one of our strengths. Last year we relied on Trey and Clayton for most of our scoring, but this year we should have a balanced attack with many players capable of scoring for us.”

Size will be a trouble area for the Eagles this season.

“We don’t have any players taller than 6’2” so our defense and rebounding will require a great team effort,” said Mitchell.

The Eagles’ coach envisions a highly-competitive league race this season.

“Playing the round robin in our league makes every game very important right out of the gate,” he said. “The league should have as many as four teams vying for the league championship this year. The teams that stay healthy and do all the little things right will be in contention at the end of the season.”

Fayette finished the 2018-19 campaign 13-10 overall with a 8-4 mark in BBC play. They open the season this Friday at Antwerp.

