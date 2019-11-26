Eagles look to shine under new coach

The Fayette girls basketball team hopes a turn to the past can get the program heading in the right direction.

Back to coach the Eagles is Ryan Colegrove who previously guided the program from 2000-05. He holds a 54-52 record as a varsity coach, a run that included capturing a district championship in his final season at the helm of the girls.

Since that time, Colegrove has been with the Fayette boys program, the last 14 years serving as a varsity assistant to longtime coach Todd Mitchell.

“We look to continue to improve and be more competitive as the year progresses,” said Colegrove of his team. “If we progress as hoped, we could be competitive in the league and the sectional.”

The Eagles return perhaps their best player in junior Trista Fruchey who led the team with 15.8 points per game and 11.2 rebounds last season.

She was also first team All-Buckeye Border Conference and second team District 7.

Other returning letter winners for the Eagles are Addisyn Bentley, Jillian Figgins, Zoee Keiser, Jensyn Robinson and Amber Gaona. Newcomers to the squad are Emma Leininger, Gracee Bingman, Jada Reinking and Alicyn Brown.

“Post play led by Fruchey,” said Colegrove on the main strenghth of his team.

The first-year coach also lists attitude, effort, and very coachable as strengths.

A main weakness is numbers; they only have 12 girls throughout the program. Other trouble areas are ball handling against pressure, three-point shooting, and learning how to win.

The Eagles will have to replace all-league performers Mataya Rufenacht (honorable mention All-BBC, District 7) and Rhys Ruger (honorable mention All-BBC).

In 2018-19, Fayette posted a 5-18 overall mark with a 3-9 record in BBC play. They fell to Pettisville in a Division IV sectional final.

The Eagles will look to improve their league standing this season.

“The league should be pretty balanced, with some of the top teams losing productive seniors from last year and some of the bottom teams showing improvement,” Colegrove said of the BBC.

