Unselfish Vikings work as team

Evergreen has six letter winners returning as they look to build on last year’s 3-4 finish in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

Leading the returnees for Coach Brittaney Cymbolin is Savannah VanOstrand, who was second team All-NWOAL, and honorable mention All-District 7 as a junior. She averaged 7 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Mady Peluso was honorable mention in the league and District 7 and also returns after averaging 6 points and 3 rebounds per game last season.

Also back for Evergreen are Kenndi Keifer (5 points, 2 rebounds per game), Nicole Brand (3 points, 2 rebounds per game), Bekah Bowser (3 points, 2 rebounds per game), and Naomi Brand (2 points, 2 rebounds per game).

“One of our strengths consists of our ability to work as a team,” said Cymbolin. “These kids are extremely unselfish and work well together. We also have a young group of underclassmen who push our upperclassmen to perform each and every day.”

Kelsie Komisarek and Abi Borojevich will need to be replaced, but the coach cited several promising newcomers. They are Sydney Woodring, Jordan Lumbrezer, Morgan Foster, and Paige Radel.

Cymbolin said her team needs to do a better job of starting off strong and rebounding the basketball.

Last season, all but one of the teams in the NWOAL finished with at least three league wins. That balance could continue.

“I feel the league is pretty evenly matched and do not see one team necessarily dominating,” said Cymbolin, who has an overall coaching record of 139-58. “I think any one team will have the ability to knock off another on any given night.”

The Vikings, who were 8-14 overall a season ago, will open up the season Tuesday with a home game against Otsego.

“I feel like our girls can surprise some teams with their work ethic and team play,” said Cymbolin. “Over the past year, our girls have truly come together and will be fun to watch this season.”

Savannah VanOstrand hits a three-pointer for Evergreen in a game last season. She was second team All-NWOAL and honorable mention All-District 7 as a junior. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_VanOstrand-hits-3.jpg Savannah VanOstrand hits a three-pointer for Evergreen in a game last season. She was second team All-NWOAL and honorable mention All-District 7 as a junior. File Photo Mady Peluso of Evergreen, right, takes the ball up the court in a tournament game last winter. She was honorable mention all-league and in District 7 a season ago. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Peluso.jpg Mady Peluso of Evergreen, right, takes the ball up the court in a tournament game last winter. She was honorable mention all-league and in District 7 a season ago. File Photo