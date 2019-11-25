Delta boys hope to make strides in 2019-20

The Delta boys basketball team had a rough 2018-19 campaign under first-year coach Derek Sheridan, but they hope the experience gained will aid them in a more successful season this year.

“The Panthers will have to rely on team defense and rebounding in order to be competitive,” said Sheridan. “Offensively the Panthers will need to be fundamentally sound and role oriented.”

Delta finished last season 6-16 with a 1-6 mark in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play. Their only league victory was a 49-45 win over Patrick Henry.

Returning for the Panthers are Braden Risner, Hunter Tresnan-Reighard, Mike Eckenrode, Hunter Hamilton and Josh Tresnan-Reighard. Newcomers added are Guillermo Asensio, Chase Stickley, Alex Hodge, Nick Mazurowski, Todd Sackschewsky, Bryce Gillen, Briar Knapp, Nolan Risner and James Ruple.

Coach Sheridan lists team chemistry and work ethic as strengths for the season. Their main weakness is a lack of experience.

A contributing factor to an inexperienced roster is the loss of three All-NWOAL and All-District 7 performers from a year ago. Gone are Brady Wymer and Seth Burres who were honorable mention all-league and District 7, while Ashton O’Brien was honorable mention District 7.

It will undoubtedly be tough for the Panthers to compete for a league title, as Sheridan notes the strong background of the NWOAL and its teams.

“The NWOAL is packed with solid players and outstanding coaches,” said the second-year Panther coach. “This will probably be another season where the league title is shared.”

Delta hosts Tinora Friday, Dec. 6 to begin the season.

The 2019-20 Delta boys basketball team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Delta-boys.jpg The 2019-20 Delta boys basketball team. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

