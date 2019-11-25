Archbold to lean on younger players

Archbold girls basketball will need to replace a lot of production this season as they look to compete in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League in 2019-20.

“(We) will need returning players to fill different roles to replace three starters lost to graduation,” said head coach Brian Ziegler of his team. “Will be young with only two seniors.”

Back for the Blue Streaks are Naomi Rodriguez (4.3 points per game), Kylie Sauder (3.5 ppg), Harley Phillips (4.8 ppg) and Addison Moyer (honorable mention All-NWOAL, 3.5 ppg). They also add newcomers Abi Borojevich (transfer from Evergreen), Kiera Gensler, Delaney Garrow, Karsyn Hostetler, Addison Ziegler, Leah McQuade and Sophie Rupp.

“Guard play will be strong, Need to develop some inside strength,” said coach Ziegler on keys for his team.

The Streaks lose three quality players in Lily Krieger who was first team All-NWOAL and in District 7, Andi Peterson who was second team all-league and District 7, and Gabby Naziger who was honorable mention all-league and District 7.

Krieger paced the team by averaging 11.4 ppg and 6.7 rebounds in 2018-19. Peterson averaged 9.9 ppg and 3.6 rebounds, while Nafziger averaged 8.8 ppg and 2.7 rebounds.

“We will lack experience at some key positions. Lost top two rebounders to graduation,” said Ziegler on weaknesses of his team.

Last season Archbold finished 14-8 overall. Their season ended with a 58-54 loss to Rossford in a Division III sectional final.

The Streaks were alone in second in the league, posting a 5-2 record. They handed Delta its only NWOAL blemish.

“League will be balanced,” said Ziegler. “We have many good players and coaches in the NWOAL that will make for a competitive league race.”

Archbold was at Hicksville to begin the season Saturday. They have their first home game Tuesday when they welcome Eastwood.

