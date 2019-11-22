7 letter winners back for Wauseon girls bowling

Wauseon girls bowling returns a total of seven letter winners to a team that a season ago qualified for district.

Returning for the Indians are Jessie French, Emily Brunn, Elena Pratt, Quinlynn Rohda, Ember Paul, Mia Zuniga and Alyssa Stricklen.

Newcomers looking to add depth include Danielle Carr, Rachel Carr, Jayde Ramos and Madison Rufenacht.

“The girls bowling team looks good this year so I’m hoping for the best,” said head coach Chuck Carr.

However they do have to replace a pair of letter winners, including Mackayla Kearney who was one of their top bowlers last season.

“She won a lot of championships – team and individual – at the tournaments that we went to over the four years that she was on our team. She will be sorely missed,” said coach Carr of Kearney.

Also gone is Skyler Figy. “Over the years she worked on her game and will be missed with all effort she gave to this game,” said Carr. “She led alot of our cheers that the team used.”

The Indians had a short time to get ready for the season, which began Friday, Nov. 15 when they won at Defiance 1,874-1,530. That is a weakness according to Carr.

“Only two weeks to prepare for the first match. It’s not much time to prepare so we’re looking for the second half of the season to be better by then,” he said.

Coach Carr also wants to recognize the Wauseon Athletic Boosters for all their contributions to the program in the offseason.

“We want to thank the Wauseon Athletic Boosters for the double roller bags and the team shirts that you donated to us this year. Thank you very much, we appreciate all you do for bowling,” he said.

Wauseon’s first home match of the season is today at 4 p.m. when they welcome Rossford to River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.

Emily Brunn of Wauseon during the NWOAL Bowling Championships last winter. She returns for the Wauseon girls bowling team this season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Brunn-at-league-s.jpg Emily Brunn of Wauseon during the NWOAL Bowling Championships last winter. She returns for the Wauseon girls bowling team this season. File Photos Jessie French is also back for the Wauseon girls bowling team this season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_J.-French.jpg Jessie French is also back for the Wauseon girls bowling team this season. File Photos