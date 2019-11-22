Many return for Wauseon boys bowling team

Wauseon boys bowling has the makings of a successful season with six returning letter winners back for the 2019-20 campaign.

“I look for this team to compete with any team in the area and make a run at getting to districts,” said fourth-year coach Kody Moden.

The Indians finished 8-6 last season. They lose just one letter winner from that team, Brady Blaylock, who was a district qualifier a season ago.

“Many returning lettermen with match experience and 5 of the 10 bowlers being seniors,” said Moden on strengths for the season.

Their main returnee is Chance Buehrer who was a sectional champion last season. They also return fellow seniors Logan Blackman, Kenyon Lovins, Isaac Rufenacht and Alex Stevens, along with junior Ben Allan.

Newcomers to the squad are Brayden Everly, Kage Little and Ryan Marks.

“Staying consistent and being able to adjust to lane conditions in different bowling alleys and don’t panic in close matches,” said Moden of potential weaknesses for the season.

Wauseon will look to dethrone Bryan for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title this season.

“I think Bryan is still the team to beat for leagues, but it should be a lot more competitive this year as many of the teams have some good talent returning and I’m sure some up and coming talent as well,” said Moden.

The Indians’ first home match of the season is today at 4 p.m. when they welcome Rossford to River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.

