Elijah Zimmerman, Riley Hensley earn All-Ohio honors

A pair of local athletes recently received All-Ohio honors in boys soccer, as chosen by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold and Riley Hensley of Swanton – both seniors – were named second team All-Ohio in Division III.

John Kight of Ottawa Hills was named player of the year in Division III. Independence’s Ryan Macraild received coach of the year honors.

Division III

First team

Luke Brothers, jr., Mariemont; Andro Filipovic, jr., Andrews Osborne Academy; Jaret Hahn, sr., United; Canaan Johnson, sr., South Range; Aaron Jolly, jr., Wheelersburg; Ethan Letz, sr., Chippewa; Freddie Lin, sr., The Wellington School; Nick McCracken, sr., Van Buren; Elek McDonald, sr., Independence; Yoni Morales, sr., Willard; Taylor Mullet, sr., Hiland; Westen Nern, sr., Bishop Rosecrans; Zane Paul, jr., Botkins; Ben Ramos, sr., Madeira; David Rettstatt, sr., Worthington Christian; Hunter Stone, sr., Van Buren; Ian Wolfe, sr., West Liberty-Salem.

Player of the Year: John Kight, sr., Ottawa Hills.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Macraild, Independence.

Second team

Tyler Banyasz, sr., Kirtland; Ryan Boone, jr., Eastern; Andrew Brand, jr., North Adams; Kaden Bryan, jr., Yellow Springs; Adam Cordle, sr., Minford; Cannon Dakin, sr., Bethel; Matt Daws, sr., Bluffton; Brydon Diceanu, sr., Franklin Monroe; Eli Dulle, sr., The Wellington School; Jacob Graham, sr., Norwayne; Trent Green, jr., Greenon; Riley Hensley, sr., Swanton; Kyle Hicks, sr., Amanda Clearcreek; Drew Hoffman, sr., Ottawa Hills; Gabe Hovest, sr., Kalida; Gavin Kiliany, sr., Mansfield Christian; Tyler Kindberg, jr., Worthington Christian; Blake Marcelino, sr., Lynchburg Clay; Jamon McCort, sr., Sandy Valley; Dale McGoogan, sr., Crestview; Coby Miller, sr., Riverdale; Dylan Miller, sr., Badger; Alex Moore, sr., Cincinnati Christian; Josh Nelson, sr., Seven Hills; Henry Perkins, jr., Central Christian; Connor Peters, sr., Troy Christian; Brian Philibin, jr., Cardinal Mooney; Cameron Phillips, sr., Valley; Quinn Pierson, sr., South Range; Gabe Ruth, sr., South Webster; Nick Schmidt, sr., Bethel; Jonathon Schriner, jr., Bluffton; Charlie Simon, sr., Columbia; Sebastian Staddon, jr., Western Reserve Academy; Bryce Toomire, sr., Clay; Lance Trares, sr., Grandview Heights; Josh Welch, sr., East Palestine; Elijah Zimmerman, sr., Archbold.

Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold handles the ball in a game versus Wauseon this season. He was selected second team All-Ohio for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Zimmerman-2.jpg Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold handles the ball in a game versus Wauseon this season. He was selected second team All-Ohio for the Blue Streaks. File Photo Riley Hensley of Swanton, right, was named second team All-Ohio. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Henlsey-Riley.jpg Riley Hensley of Swanton, right, was named second team All-Ohio. Patty Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor