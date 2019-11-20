Two local girls named to All-Ohio second team

The Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association recently announced the All-Ohio boys soccer teams as two locals were honored.

Archbold’s Chloe Nofziger and Aricka Lutz of Swanton were selected second team All-Ohio in Division III.

Also in the NWOAL, Samantha Engler of Liberty Center made the second team as well.

The player of the year in the division was Lawson Renie of Cincinnati Country Day. Eastwood’s Megan Rutherford was named coach of the year.

Division III

First team

Kate Brock, sr., Cincinnati Country Day; Carley Campo, sr., Crestview; Caitlyn Condoleon, sr., John F. Kennedy; Myah Giordullo, jr., Mariemont; Mianna Hartings, sr., Worthington Christian; Allie Kandel, sr., Northwestern; Emma King, soph., Manchester; Kylee Kosek, jr., Springfield; Kathleen Leeper, sr., Crestview; Kaylee Lunsford, sr., Lynchburg Clay; Makaela McLaughlin, soph., Bishop Rosecrans; Sarah Neltner, sr., The Columbus Academy; Alexis Rickenbacher, jr., Liberty-Benton; Lexi Salazar, sr., Troy Christian; Kenna Souder, soph., Eastwood; Maya Zovko, sr., Kirtland; Erika Zschuppe, soph., Kirtland.

Player of the Year: Lawson Renie, sr., Cincinnati Country Day.

Coach of the Year: Megan Rutherford, Eastwood.

Second team

Haynna Addy, sr., Zane Trace; Ava Ayers, soph., Lake; Sydnee Barnett, jr., Chippewa; Ava Behr, sr., Lehman Catholic; Olivia Bekeleski, sr., Mansfield Christian; Delaney Benedict, sr., Greenon; Lexi Boyk, sr., Berkshire; Alexa Chieffo, sr., John F. Kennedy; Zoe Chisholm, jr., Cory-Rawson; Emma Cook, sr., Fairbanks; Riccela Digeronimo, jr., Independence; Samantha Engler, jr., Liberty Center; Jenna Foley, jr., Waynesville; Caitlin Foley, sr., Springfield Catholic Central; Lilly Gray, jr., Peebles; Meredith Greeley, soph., Ottawa Hills; Alex Hoeffel, sr., Continental; Cami Hollon, sr., Preble Shawnee; Meghan Hughes, sr., Sandy Valley; Gabby Lamparty, fr., South Range; Aricka Lutz, jr., Swanton; Taylor Meadows, sr., Alexander; Tatum Neumann, sr., Genoa; Jill Newlan, jr., Smithville; Chloe Nofziger, sr., Archbold; Kayla Ogburn, jr., Dayton Christian; Claire Rothert, sr., Woodmore; Faith Rutherford, sr., Greeneview; Mary Sonner, sr., North Adams; Tia Thomas, jr., Grandview Heights; Taylor Tomlinson, sr., Ursuline; Lauren Weingarth, sr., West Muskingum; Darani Wenrick, jr., Bethel; Emma Whaley, jr., St. Josephs; Annika Wilker, soph., Lima Central Catholic; Caitlin Willis, jr., Eastern; Paige Wilson, sr., Labrae.

File Photo