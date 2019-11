The season opening games for both the Wauseon boys and the Wauseon girls basketball teams have been postponed and rescheduled due to conflicts with late tournament runs from fall sports teams.

The girls basketball season opener at Anthony Wayne, originally scheduled for this Friday, will now be played on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Boys basketball’s home non-league game with Archbold has been pushed back from Friday, Nov. 30 to Thursday, Jan. 2.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Indian-logo.jpg