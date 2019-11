Locals garner high honors as all-league grid teams announced

All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League football honors were announced last week as Fulton County athletes frequented the first team.

First team All-NWOAL offense for Archbold were running back Noah Gomez, receiver Antonio Cruz, tackle Mason Babcock, and center Matthew Gladieux.

Guard Jake Fuller made the first team for Evergreen.

Bryan quarterback Nate Miller was named offensive player of the year for the second straight season. Coach of the year honors went to Casey Mohler of Liberty Center.

Making first team all-league defense for Archbold were defensive back Elijah Zimmerman and linebacker Carson Meyer. Evergreen linebacker Nick Beemer received the same honor.

Wauseon had four receive first team honors, as defensive back Noah Tester, defensive end Sean Brock, linebacker Isaac Wilson and interior lineman Sammy Sosa were all recognized.

Swanton interior defensive lineman Brendan Keith also made the first team.

Selected defensive player of the year was Patrick Henry interior lineman TJ Rhamy.

First team all-league specialists were Riley Hensley of Swanton, Devin Witte of Archbold, and Hunter Tresnan-Reighard of Delta.

Offense

First team

Quarterback- Nate Miller, sr., Bryan. Backs- Zach Bowers, sr., Liberty Center; Wil Morrow, sr., Patrick Henry; Noah Gomez, jr., Archbold. Receivers- Kolton Holloway, sr., Patrick Henry; Antonio Cruz, jr., Archbold; Trent Murdock, sr., Liberty Center. Tackles- Garrett Schwiebert, sr., Patrick Henry; Mason Babcock, sr., Archbold. Guards- Jake Fuller, jr., Evergreen; Spencer Gerschutz, sr., Patrick Henry. Center- Matthew Gladieux, sr., Archbold.

Player of the Year: Nate Miller, Bryan.

Coach of the Year: Casey Mohler, Liberty Center.

Second team

Quarterback- Cody Figy, sr., Wauseon. Backs- Max Phillips, jr., Liberty Center; Jack Krispin, sr., Evergreen; Caleb Hogrefe, jr., Archbold. Receivers- Josh Vance, jr., Swanton; Connar Penrod, jr., Wauseon; Connor Arthur, sr., Bryan. Tackles- Will Smithmyer, sr., Evergreen; Payne Frank, sr., Bryan. Guards- Owen Johnson, soph., Liberty Center; Shane Eicher, sr., Archbold. Center- Jaden Banister, jr., Wauseon.

Defense

First team

Defensive backs- Connor Keller, sr., Liberty Center; Elijah Zimmerman, sr., Archbold; Noah Tester, sr., Wauseon; Connor Arthur, sr., Bryan. Ends- Alex Righi, sr., Liberty Center; Sean Brock, sr., Wauseon. Linebackers- Maguire Vollmer, sr., Liberty Center; Carson Meyer, jr., Archbold; Nick Beemer, sr., Evergreen; Isaac Wilson, jr., Wauseon. Linemen- Brendan Keith, sr., Swanton; Sammy Sosa, sr., Wauseon; TJ Rhamy, sr., Patrick Henry.

Player of the Year: TJ Rhamy, Patrick Henry.

Second team

Defensive backs- Tony Grime, sr., Archbold; Devon Crouse, jr., Swanton; Connar Penrod, jr., Wauseon; Jonas Tester, soph., Wauseon. Ends- Caleb Ranzau, jr., Archbold; Logan York, jr., Evergreen. Linebackers- Xavier Wiemken, sr., Swanton; Noah Kistner, soph., Patrick Henry; Evan Perry, soph., Delta. Linemen- Owen Box, fr., Liberty Center; Adrian Juarez, sr., Archbold; Carter Hoffman, sr., Bryan.

Specialty

First team

Riley Hensley, sr., Swanton; Devin Witte, sr., Archbold; Hunter Tresnan-Reighard, sr., Delta.

Second team

Jack Krispin, sr., Evergreen; Devon Crouse, jr., Swanton; Adam Fireovid, sr., Bryan.

Honorable mention

Archbold: DJ Newman, Brayden Hall, Brandon Taylor, Spencer Short, Bishop Tuckerman, Josh Richer, Johnny Yoder.

Delta: Austin Kohlhofer, DJ Davis, Hunter Tresnan-Reighard, Max Hoffman.

Evergreen: Jacob Riggs, Logan York, Jack Etue, Payton Boucher, Landen Vance, Levi Moore.

Swanton: Sam Dominique, Eric Bettinger, Trent Weigel, Ian Saunders, Tyler Gowing, Connor Cass.

Wauseon: Noah Tester, Holden Serres, Trent Sauber, Wes Spadafore, Jack Shema, Kolton DeGroff, Alex Moore, Tyson Britsch, Gavyn Dunn, Samuel Blanco, Sean Brock.

Wauseon wide receiver Noah Tester with a catch and run in a game versus Bryan this season. Tester was recently selected first team All-NWOAL defense and honorable mention All-NWOAL offense. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Tester-v.-Bryan.jpg Wauseon wide receiver Noah Tester with a catch and run in a game versus Bryan this season. Tester was recently selected first team All-NWOAL defense and honorable mention All-NWOAL offense. File Photo Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold in action versus Patrick Henry this season. On the defensive side, Zimmerman was chosen first team all-league. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Zimmerman-gains-yards-v.-PH.jpg Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold in action versus Patrick Henry this season. On the defensive side, Zimmerman was chosen first team all-league. File Photo Nick Beemer of Evergreen runs one in a game at Swanton this season. He was named first team all-league defense for the Vikings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_IMG_4416-2-.jpg Nick Beemer of Evergreen runs one in a game at Swanton this season. He was named first team all-league defense for the Vikings. File Photo