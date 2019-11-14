Area boys prevalent on all-district soccer teams

Local boys received recognition on the Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association all-district soccer teams that were announced on Nov. 7.

In Division II, Wauseon goalkeeper Easton Delgado made first team all-district. Chase Soltis was second team all-district for the Indians. Honorable mention were Eli Delgado and Ethan Glover.

Trey Theobald and Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold were first team all-district in Division III. Noah Cheney and Chase Kohler were second team all-district for the Blue Streaks.

Swanton’s Riley Hensley was also on the first team. Hayden Callicotte, Ethan Hensley, and Cole Mortermore were honorable mention all-district for the Bulldogs.

Quinn Wyse was selected second team all-district for Pettisville. Honorable mention for the Blackbirds were Mitchell Avina, Zakkai Kaufmann and Gonzalo Pajares.

Carson Chiesa, Mikah Circle, Braden Risner and Nolan Risner made honorable mention for Delta. Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen was also honorable mention.

Division II

First team

Josh Kuehne, sr., Celina; Draek Littler, sr., Elida; Patrick Bartlett, sr., Kenton; Reed Cook, sr., Kenton; Brenton Brock, sr., Lima Bath; Austin Miller, fr., Lima Shawnee; Jake Miller, soph., Lima Shawnee; Trey Cruz, sr., Napoleon; Ethan Alt, sr., Ottawa-Glandorf; Ian Teague, sr., Rossford; Adam Tobin, jr., St. Marys Memorial; Brett Bishop, sr., Toledo Central Catholic; CJ Buchele, sr., Toledo Central Catholic; Easton Delgado, jr., Wauseon.

Player of the Year: Carter Jensen, jr., Lima Shawnee.

Second team

Caden Highley, sr., Celina; Nathan Wilson, jr., Celina; Ethan Thomas, fr., Elida; Emilio Ignat, sr., Lake; Nick Schloemp, soph., Liberty-Benton; Landon Hoehn, jr., Lima Shawnee; Devin Boettner, soph., Napoleon; Luis Kaindlstorfer, sr., Napoleon; Jordan Clark, jr., Rossford; Max Mielke, sr., St. Marys Memorial; Correy Nelson, jr., St. Marys Memorial; Cole Tishler, soph., Toledo Central Catholic; Jaydyn Thiel, sr., Upper Sandusky; Trey Ware, sr., Wapakoneta; Chase Soltis, sr., Wauseon.

Division III

First team

Trey Theobald, jr., Archbold; Elijah Zimmerman, sr., Archbold; Matt Daws, sr., Bluffton; Jonathon Schriner, jr., Bluffton; Dillon Sims, sr., Genoa; Gabe Hovest, sr., Kalida; Evan Roebke, sr., Kalida; Hank Thomas, sr., Maumee Valley Country Day; Jack Zilba, jr., Maumee Valley Country Day; Drew Hoffman, sr., Ottawa Hills; Jack O’Brien, sr., Ottawa Hills; Drew Fisher, sr., Ottoville; Coby Miller, sr., Riverdale, Riley Hensley, sr., Swanton; Spencer Fedderke, jr., Toledo Christian; Nick McCracken, sr., Van Buren; Hunter Stone, sr., Van Buren.

Player of the Year: John Kight, sr., Ottawa Hills.

Second team

Malachi Blackma, sr., Allen East; Noah Cheney, sr., Archbold; Chase Kohler, sr., Archbold; Simon Derstine, jr., Bluffton; Rhenn Armey, fr., Continental; Wyatt Davis, soph., Continental; Brayden Recker, sr., Kalida; Josiah Simpson, sr., Lima Central Catholic; Jack Zerante, sr., Lima Central Catholic; Dylan Schimmoeller, jr., Lincolnview; Cam Kaminski, jr., Maumee Valley Country Day; Ezra Deitering, sr., Miller City; Patrick Covert, jr., New Knoxville; Scott Davis, sr., Ottawa Hills; Joe Miller, sr., Ottoville; Kolya Paschall, jr., Paulding; Quinn Wyse, soph., Pettisville; Joshua Frederick, jr., Van Buren.

Wauseon’s Chase Soltis controls the ball in a game at Archbold this season. Soltis was named second team all-district in Division II. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Soltis-v.-Archbold.jpg Wauseon’s Chase Soltis controls the ball in a game at Archbold this season. Soltis was named second team all-district in Division II. File Photo Trey Theobald of Archbold passes a ball during a game this season. He made first team all-district in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Theobald-pass.jpg Trey Theobald of Archbold passes a ball during a game this season. He made first team all-district in Division III. File Photo Quinn Wyse of Pettisville with a corner kick during a game against Delta this season. He was second team all-district in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Wyse-corner-kick-1-.jpg Quinn Wyse of Pettisville with a corner kick during a game against Delta this season. He was second team all-district in Division III. File Photo