Local girls receive all-district honors

The Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association announced their all-district girls soccer teams as area athletes were honored.

In Division II, Kadence Carroll of Wauseon was named second team all-district. Honorable mention for the Indians were Macy Gerig, Briley Rupp and Amanda Wendt.

Aricka Lutz of Swanton was selected first team all-district in Division III. Averie Lutz was second team all-district for the Bulldogs.

Honorable mention all-district for Swanton were Frankie Nelson and Morgan Pine.

Evergreen’s Paige Radel also made second team all-district. Asia Gensch, Anna Huntzinger and Sydney Woodring were each honorable mention all-district for the Vikings.

First team all-district for Archbold was Chloe Nofziger. Regan Ramirez and Reagan Kohler were second team all-district for the Streaks.

Division II

First team

Meg Voight, sr., Bryan; Makenna Klingshirn, jr., Celina; Hannah Holland, sr., Kenton; Chandler Clark, jr., Lima Bath; Ainsley Miller, sr., Lima Bath; Sophia Fusillo, sr., Lima Shawnee; Kennedy Jensen, soph., Lima Shawnee; Madi Mason, sr., Lima Shawnee; Hannah Pierce, sr., Rossford; Emma Wibbeler, sr., St. Marys Memorial; Tayler Wells, jr., Toledo Central Catholic.

Player of the Year: Chandler Clark, jr., Lima Bath.

Second team

Reilly Cox, sr., Celina; Carlee Smiddy, sr., Defiance; Isabella Wallace, sr., Elida; Tessa Jordan, sr., Lima Shawnee; Chayah Keller, sr., Maumee; Natalie Winkle, sr., Maumee; Grace Hopkins, jr., Napoleon; Abby Naas, sr., Napoleon; Lilly Ankerman, jr., St. Marys Memorial; Ally Will, sr., St. Marys Memorial; Livi Hurst, soph., Toledo Central Catholic; Kadence Carroll, soph., Wauseon.

Division III

First team

Chloe Nofziger, sr., Archbold; Kayla White, sr., Bluffton; Alexis Hoeffel, sr., Continental; Zoe Chisholm, jr., Cory-Rawson; Raegen Stewart, sr., Eastwood; Tatum Neumann, sr., Genoa; Bailey White, sr., Kalida; Colette Askins, sr., Lake; Ava Ayers, soph., Lake; Ava Behr, sr., Lehman Catholic; Alexis Rickenbacher, jr., Liberty-Benton; Taylor Ward, jr., Liberty-Benton; Samantha Engler, jr., Liberty Center; Annika Wilker, soph., Lima Central Catholic; Kelsey Erford, jr., Ottawa-Glandorf; Meredith Greeley, soph., Ottawa Hills; Aricka Lutz, jr., Swanton; Claire Rothert, sr., Woodmore.

Player of the Year: Kenna Souder, soph., Eastwood.

Second team

Reagan Kohler, soph., Archbold; Regan Ramirez, jr., Archbold; Ava Giere, soph., Coldwater; Aubrey Haas, soph., Eastwood; Kaylynn Simon, soph., Eastwood; Paige Radel, soph., Evergreen; Lindsey Magoteaux, jr., Lehman Catholic; Mia Siferd, jr., Liberty-Benton; Natalie Koenig, jr., Miller City; Tori Romstadt, jr., Northwood; Mallory Carter, jr., Ottawa Hills; Nicole Knippen, jr., Ottoville; Kelsey Shaffer, sr., Spencerville; Averie Lutz, jr., Swanton; Cortni Brown, sr., Upper Sandusky; Hannah Missler, sr., Van Buren; Mady Parker, sr., Van Buren; Emily Hollar, soph., West Liberty-Salem.

Wauseon’s Kadence Carroll handles the ball in a game in Wauseon this season. Carroll made second team all-district in Division II. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Carroll-v.-Archbold.jpg Wauseon’s Kadence Carroll handles the ball in a game in Wauseon this season. Carroll made second team all-district in Division II. File Photo Regan Ramirez of Archbold advances the ball upfield in a district final versus Swanton this season. She was one of two Blue Streaks named second team all-district in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Reg.-Ramirez.jpg Regan Ramirez of Archbold advances the ball upfield in a district final versus Swanton this season. She was one of two Blue Streaks named second team all-district in Division III. File Photo Sydney Woodring of Evergreen boots one up the field in a game this season. She was named honorable mention all-district. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Woodring-v.-Archbold.jpg Sydney Woodring of Evergreen boots one up the field in a game this season. She was named honorable mention all-district. File Photo