District 7 volleyball honors revealed

The All-District 7 volleyball teams were recently compiled as area athletes were honored in Division III and Division IV.

Making first team District 7 in Division III were Alexis Sarvo of Swanton and Claire Conrad of Evergreen.

Kelcy Blanchong of Wauseon was selected second team District 7. Honorable mention in District 7 were Kayla Boettger of Archbold, Brooklyn Wymer of Delta, McKenna Babcock of Evergreen, Sofie Taylor of Swanton and Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon.

In Division IV, Danielle King of Pettisville made second team District 7.

District 7 Volleyball

Division III

First team

Sydney Gerken, sr., Tinora; Alexis Sarvo, sr., Swanton; Kortney Ellison, sr., Lake; Carlee Lepiarz, sr., Eastwood; Carissa Rosebrook, sr., Patrick Henry; Madison Schoenauer, sr., Fairview; Claire Conrad, sr., Evergreen.

Player of the Year: Brynne Limes, sr., Otsego.

Coach of the Year: Bretta Hagerty, Tinora.

Second team

Kelcy Blanchong, sr., Wauseon; Sadie Estle, jr., Paulding; Tatum Miller, sr., Lake; Ellie Roberts, jr., Otsego; Anna Ramlow, soph., Eastwood; Tori Morlock, jr., Tinora; Lexi Wachtman, jr., Tinora; Madie Schroeder, sr., Elmwood.

Division IV

First team

Riley Bloir, sr., Edon; Emma Rumman, jr., Ottawa Hills; Kendal Bonney, soph., North Central; Karsyn Brumett, sr., Antwerp; Hope Yost, sr., Cardinal Stritch; Kendall Roth, sr., Hilltop; Kryshel Dales, sr., Ayersville.

Player of the Year: Alisa Nowaczyk, sr., Toledo Christian.

Coach of the Year: Alexa Zacharias, Toledo Christian.

Second team

Makenzie Cadwell, sr., Stryker; Madison Brown, soph., North Central; Danielle King, sr., Pettisville; Heaven Imm, sr., Edgerton; Miriam Sinn, sr., Wayne Trace; Regan Vaughn, jr., Toledo Christian; Sydney Buhrow, sr., Woodmore; Astianna Coppes, soph., Antwerp.

Evergreen’s Claire Conrad passes in a match at Swanton this season. Conrad was recently chosen first team District 7 in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Conrad-pass-v.-Swanton.jpg Evergreen’s Claire Conrad passes in a match at Swanton this season. Conrad was recently chosen first team District 7 in Division III. File Photo Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon (12) does work at the net in a match this season. She was honorable mention District 7. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Zirkle-hits-one-over.jpg Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon (12) does work at the net in a match this season. She was honorable mention District 7. File Photo