Archbold girls take ninth at state cross country

HEBRON – The cross country season wrapped up Saturday at the OHSAA State Cross Country Meet at National Trail Raceway where in Division III, the Archbold girls placed ninth as a team.
Minster won with 79 points, West Liberty-Salem finished runner-up with 89, Fort Loramie third at 90 and Liberty Center fourth at 160. The Blue Streaks recorded a 279 team total.
At the forefront for the Streaks was Kylie Sauder who placed 12th with a time of 19:02.8. Sophie Rupp finished 45th (19:57), Karley Ramirez 108th (21:23.2), Brittney Ramirez 126th (21:52.8) and Annika DeLong 138th (22:17).
The Liberty Center girls were paced by Hope Oelkrug’s fifth place finish. She ran the race in 18:49.
In Division II Wauseon had a pair of runners, Braden Vernot in the boys race and Grace Rhoades on the girls side.
Rhoades, a freshman, finished 40th while posting a time of 19:31.1.
Vernot had a tougher time for the Indians, coming in at 125th (17:41.2).