Streaks dispose of Bearcats

DEFIANCE – Archbold scored goals in the first 10 minutes of each half for a 2-0 win over Spencerville in a Division III girls soccer regional semifinal Tuesday night at Defiance High School.

While she was not always pleased with her team’s ability to control play, Archbold assistant coach Jennifer Kidder was satisfied that in the end, the Blue Streaks were able to claim victory.

“We did in the very beginning and then we definitely did in the second half,” she said of the Streaks’ ability to possess the ball. “But, we struggled for quite awhile. That was frustrating. I’m glad they’re walking away with a win today. We definitely didn’t play our best game, but luckily it was enough to get through.”

Archbold grabbed a 1-0 lead 4:07 in thanks to a nice shot by Macy Peterson from 25 yards out that cleared the Spencerville goalkeeper.

The Streaks continuously peppered the Bearcat goal, and even had a shot from Regan Ramirez go off the right post at the 27:10 mark of the opening half.

Spencerville started to possess the ball better in the latter portion of the first half, however, they did not come away with any decent opportunities and the Streaks took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

“So I think what was different for us today is, we came out super strong which we have a tendency to not do. And I think that was huge obviously getting that goal right away in the beginning (of the game). But then I think we let down our guard a little bit. And I think that they saw that they had some momentum and therefore, that’s when we kind of had a little bit of a breakdown and weren’t playing our game as much anymore. So at halftime that’s what we said to them, 40 minutes is a lot of time. Nothing was given at that point, it was only 1-0 at the half,” said Kidder.

The Bearcats got a look at the 38:10 mark of the second half, but the kick off the foot of Kelsey Shaffer rolled right to Blue Streak keeper Reagan Kohler.

Archbold quickly made them pay for the missed opportunity, as Kalyn Baker fit one over the keeper into the upper right corner of the net with just under 34 minutes remaining.

For the third straight season, the Streaks will meet up with Liberty-Benton for the regional championship. Each of the prior two meetings ended in 1-0 decisions with Archbold winning last season and Liberty-Benton in 2017.

“This is our third regional championship game in three years. So it’s huge. All the props in the world to this team. Because we told them in the beginning (of the season), that we knew what they had and the potential that they had. And how far they could make it. We knew back in June when we started our first summer game. That the potential was there for them to make a really long tournament run,” said Kidder.

The game will be on Saturday but a site and time are yet to be determined.

Macy Peterson of Archbold runs to a loose ball during Tuesday's Division III regional semifinal versus Spencerville at Defiance. She had one of the Blue Streak goals in a 2-0 defeat of the Bearcats. Carlee Meyer of Archbold takes the ball up the field during Tuesday night's regional semifinal.

