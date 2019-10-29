Archbold boys soccer eliminated by Maumee Valley Country Day

OTTAWA HILLS – A quality effort was shown by both teams but in the end Maumee Valley Country Day got the shot that mattered, scoring at the 12:51 mark of the second overtime for a 1-0 victory over Archbold in a Division III boys soccer district semifinal Wednesday at Ottawa Hills.

Maumee Valley would fall to top-seed Ottawa Hills 3-1 in the district final Saturday.

“I thought it was pretty evenly matched. I thought we had our spells where we really kind of controlled play and set tempo. Then we had spells where we had to absorb quite a bit,” said Archbold coach Sean Stewart. “So, a good game against a quality team. They have solid players, especially in the middle of the park. Our boys worked hard. I can’t ask for much more. They played, what, almost 100 minutes or so of soccer and worked their butts off.”

After a struggle in the first half for both teams, the Blue Streaks seemed to get their offense going late in the second half and in the first overtime.

With 11:20 remaining Krayton Kern had a putback shot that was on target, nevertheless, MVCD goalkeeper Hank Thomas grabbed the ball to thwart the opportunity.

The Streaks’ Kaden Rufenacht had a near breakaway at the 3:35 mark but Thomas beat him to it, sliding in for the save.

In overtime, Elijah Zimmerman saw a shot from the right side just miss the left post with 8:25 remaining.

“In the first overtime for sure, I thought we had some extended pressure,” explained Stewart. “We probably should have put, maybe one or two away. But, at the end of the day, it comes down to one play, one bounce of the ball, one mistake, one time where you don’t pick up a runner. Both teams worked hard. Our kids created some chances. Just today, unlucky not to convert on one of ours.”

The Hawks ended it just 3:09 into the second overtime, when Bryan Li centered one to Cam Kaminski who fired it in the back of the net for the 1-0 decision.

The loss puts a close on a great career for Archbold’s 10 seniors.

“It’s four years of a lot of victories,” said Stewart. “A lot of championships. Four league championships. A state championship. Multiple district championships. It’s something they can be proud of. That’s how you build a program. You have success, and success breeds success. The younger players, they see that, they look up to it. They know what it takes to go out and compete and win.”

Top-ranked Bears bury Swanton

In the first semifinal that night Ottawa Hills, the state’s top team in Division III, had three players score two goals each in a 9-0 rout of Swanton.

The Green Bears went up 3-0 by the 17:45 mark of the first half as John Kight scored on a centering pass from Donovan Bridges, Drew Hoffman converted a third chance opportunity, and Sergei Federov scored with the help of a Kight pass.

They would lead 5-0 at the half behind goals from Kight and Jack Silk in the final 16 minutes.

Swanton’s best chance at a goal came less than two and a half minutes into the contest. At the 37:33 mark, Riley Hensley handled one in front but his shot traveled just left of the goal.

Second half goals for Ottawa Hills were by Chase Lorenzen (2), Truman Talbot, and Federov.

Streaks fall in double overtime

