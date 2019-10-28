Blue Streak girls headed to state

TIFFIN – Fulton County qualified a girls team in Division III plus a pair of runners in Division II at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Tiffin Regional Cross Country Championships at Hedges Boyer Park Saturday.

Those runners now move on to the state meet Saturday, Nov. 2 at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

In the Division III girls meet, Archbold placed fourth with 210 points to advance to state. Minster won with 62 points, Liberty Center was runner-up at 91 and Columbus Grove third at 194. Other qualifying teams were Woodmore who took fifth, New London sixth and Delphos St. John’s seventh.

The Blue Streaks got a third place finish from Kylie Sauder who finished the race in 18:44.21. Next was Sophie Rupp who placed 10th (19:01.48), Brittney Ramirez 69th (21:15.25), Karley Ramirez 75th (21:20.19) and Annika DeLong 132nd (22:27.07).

In Division II, the Wauseon girls just missed qualifying as a team, taking fifth with 137 points. Only the top four girls teams advance in Division II. Lexington took first with 30 points, Ontario second at 74, Lima Shawnee third at 131 and Celina fourth at 135.

Grace Rhoades qualified individually for the Indians, finishing ninth with a time of 19:05.95.

Serena Mathews took 24th (20:05.5), Natasha Miller 32nd (20:24.4), Alona Mahnke 35th (20:31.73) and Bailey McGuire 66th (22:05.15).

The Wauseon boys were fifth with 139 points. The top three teams qualifying for state were Defiance who won with 63 points, Lexington with 99 points, and Huron at 105.

Advancing individually for the Indians was Braden Vernot who took seventh with a time of 16:21.39. The top 12 individuals qualify on the boys side, thus Hunter Wasnich barely missed the cut as he was 16th (16:40.16).

Aidan Pena took 40th (17:16.08) for the Indians, Jack Callan 56th (17:38.59) and Carter Nofziger 72nd (18:14.4).

The state meet this Saturday begins with the Division III girls race at 11 a.m. The Division II girls race is at 11:45 a.m., while the Division II boys will run at 2:15 p.m.

Kylie Sauder of Archbold runs at the NWOAL meet earlier this month. She finished third overall at the Tiffin Regional Saturday, helping the Blue Streak girls advance to state in Division III.

Braden Vernot, Grace Rhoades advance for Wauseon