Blue Streaks zap Bulldogs


Staff Report

Swanton’s Josh Vance defends an incomplete pass to Antonio Cruz of Archbold in the end zone.

DJ Newman (10) and Brayden Hall celebrate an Archbold touchdown.


Patty Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor

Archbold’s Noah Gomez heads to the end zone for one of his three touchowns on Friday.


Patty Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor

Noah Gomez rushed for 137 yards and scored three touchdowns to carry the Archbold Blue Streaks to a 42-7 home victory over the Swanton Bulldogs Friday night.

Archbold (8-1, 5-1 NWOAL) came out strong in the first quarter, scoring 21 points. DJ Newman got the Blue Streaks on the board with an 11-yard run.

Swanton (2-7, 1-5) was forced to punt and Archbold took over on their own 41-yard line after an Elijah Zimmerman return.

Three big plays by Gomez set the Blue Streaks up at the 17-yard line and he finished the drive with a two yard run up the middle into the end zone to increase the lead to 14-0.

On the next drive the Bulldogs were able to get the pigskin to the Archbold 36 before being stopped on a fourth and four.

The Blue Streaks capitalized on the next four plays, getting to the Swanton three yard line. Gomez punched in the touchdown to take a 21-0 lead.

Archbold scored another 14 points in the second quarter on 14-yard runs by Newman and Gomez, respectively, to take the Streaks into halftime up 35-0.

The Archbold attack continued out of the break with a Brayden Hall 18-yard catch from Newman.

Swanton finished the scoring on the night with a touchdown pass from Andrew Thornton to Ian Saunders.

Newman had 122 passing yards on the night, and Thornton had 62.

The win sets up a showdown for a NWOAL title with rival Wauseon on Friday. The winner clinches at least a share of the title as both squads currently sit in a three way tie for first with Liberty Center.

The Bulldogs travel to Bear Country to face 4-5 Bryan Friday night.

