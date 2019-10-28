Blue Streaks zap Bulldogs

Noah Gomez rushed for 137 yards and scored three touchdowns to carry the Archbold Blue Streaks to a 42-7 home victory over the Swanton Bulldogs Friday night.

Archbold (8-1, 5-1 NWOAL) came out strong in the first quarter, scoring 21 points. DJ Newman got the Blue Streaks on the board with an 11-yard run.

Swanton (2-7, 1-5) was forced to punt and Archbold took over on their own 41-yard line after an Elijah Zimmerman return.

Three big plays by Gomez set the Blue Streaks up at the 17-yard line and he finished the drive with a two yard run up the middle into the end zone to increase the lead to 14-0.

On the next drive the Bulldogs were able to get the pigskin to the Archbold 36 before being stopped on a fourth and four.

The Blue Streaks capitalized on the next four plays, getting to the Swanton three yard line. Gomez punched in the touchdown to take a 21-0 lead.

Archbold scored another 14 points in the second quarter on 14-yard runs by Newman and Gomez, respectively, to take the Streaks into halftime up 35-0.

The Archbold attack continued out of the break with a Brayden Hall 18-yard catch from Newman.

Swanton finished the scoring on the night with a touchdown pass from Andrew Thornton to Ian Saunders.

Newman had 122 passing yards on the night, and Thornton had 62.

The win sets up a showdown for a NWOAL title with rival Wauseon on Friday. The winner clinches at least a share of the title as both squads currently sit in a three way tie for first with Liberty Center.

The Bulldogs travel to Bear Country to face 4-5 Bryan Friday night.

Swanton’s Josh Vance defends an incomplete pass to Antonio Cruz of Archbold in the end zone. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Both-missed-TD-pass.jpg Swanton’s Josh Vance defends an incomplete pass to Antonio Cruz of Archbold in the end zone. DJ Newman (10) and Brayden Hall celebrate an Archbold touchdown. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Expo-Arch-TD.jpg DJ Newman (10) and Brayden Hall celebrate an Archbold touchdown. Patty Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor Archbold’s Noah Gomez heads to the end zone for one of his three touchowns on Friday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Expo-Gomez-TD.jpg Archbold’s Noah Gomez heads to the end zone for one of his three touchowns on Friday. Patty Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor