Blue Streaks zap Bulldogs

Noah Gomez rushed for 137 yards and scored three touchdowns to carry the Archbold Blue Streaks to a 42-7 home victory over the Swanton Bulldogs Friday night.
Archbold (8-1, 5-1 NWOAL) came out strong in the first quarter, scoring 21 points. DJ Newman got the Blue Streaks on the board with an 11-yard run.
Swanton (2-7, 1-5) was forced to punt and Archbold took over on their own 41-yard line after an Elijah Zimmerman return.
Three big plays by Gomez set the Blue Streaks up at the 17-yard line and he finished the drive with a two yard run up the middle into the end zone to increase the lead to 14-0.
On the next drive the Bulldogs were able to get the pigskin to the Archbold 36 before being stopped on a fourth and four.
The Blue Streaks capitalized on the next four plays, getting to the Swanton three yard line. Gomez punched in the touchdown to take a 21-0 lead.
Archbold scored another 14 points in the second quarter on 14-yard runs by Newman and Gomez, respectively, to take the Streaks into halftime up 35-0.
The Archbold attack continued out of the break with a Brayden Hall 18-yard catch from Newman.
Swanton finished the scoring on the night with a touchdown pass from Andrew Thornton to Ian Saunders.
Newman had 122 passing yards on the night, and Thornton had 62.
The win sets up a showdown for a NWOAL title with rival Wauseon on Friday. The winner clinches at least a share of the title as both squads currently sit in a three way tie for first with Liberty Center.
The Bulldogs travel to Bear Country to face 4-5 Bryan Friday night.