Wauseon takes top spot in Region 14

Wauseon moved up one spot in the fifth edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer rankings released on Tuesday.

The Indians (7-1) are now first in Division IV, Region 14 following a 28-27 overtime win over defending Northwest Ohio Athletic League champion Patrick Henry. Wauseon travels to Delta (0-8) Friday night.

Archbold remains at fifth in the rankings for Division VI, Region 23. The Blue Streaks host Swanton (2-6) Friday.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Wauseon (7-1) 16.65, 2. Galion (7-1) 16.2125, 3. LaGrange Keystone (7-1) 15.9, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1) 15.075, 5. Rossford (6-2) 12.45, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (5-3) 11.7125, 7. Clyde (5-3) 11.4375, 8. Bellevue (5-3) 11.3875, 9. Milan Edison (5-3) 10.575, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-3) 10.5375, 11. Rocky River Lutheran West (6-2) 10.2375, 12. Shelby (5-3) 9.5625.

Region 23 – 1. Coldwater (7-1) 17.1, 2. Lima Central Cath. (7-1) 16.767, 3. Anna (7-1) 16.7, 4. Liberty Center (7-1) 16.025, 5. Archbold (7-1) 14.7875, 6. Minster (7-1) 14.0125, 7. Harrod Allen East (7-1) 13.475, 8. Gibsonburg (8-0) 11.6913, 9. Sherwood Fairview (7-1) 11.6, 10. Spencerville (5-3) 10.6375, 11. Columbus Grove (5-3) 9.0375, 12. Hicksville (4-4) 6.9375.

Connar Penrod of Wauseon runs one around the left side during last Friday’s game versus Patrick Henry. The Indians are now first in the OHSAA computer rankings for Division IV, Region 14. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Penrod-run-against-PH.jpg Connar Penrod of Wauseon runs one around the left side during last Friday’s game versus Patrick Henry. The Indians are now first in the OHSAA computer rankings for Division IV, Region 14. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor